There's a vanguard leading the charge to make AI accessible to all, and others are still catching up. Yet, amidst this progress, a concerning reality exists: a gender gap is forming in the field of AI. As much as we talk about reducing AI bias and promoting AI diversity, women and lower income populations are being left out, avoiding AI or in some cases using it without knowing they are. The good news is, it’s not too late. Listen to Reshma Saujani, Founder & CEO of Girls Who Code, talk about “aspirational AI” and what we can do to close the gap.