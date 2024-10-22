There's a vanguard leading the charge to make AI accessible to all, and others are still catching up. Yet, amidst this progress, a concerning reality exists: a gender gap is forming in the field of AI. As much as we talk about reducing AI bias and promoting AI diversity, women and lower income populations are being left out, avoiding AI or in some cases using it without knowing they are. The good news is, it’s not too late. Listen to Reshma Saujani, Founder & CEO of Girls Who Code, talk about “aspirational AI” and what we can do to close the gap.
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what’s working, what’s not and how you can get ahead.
Expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter.
Hear insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations, and their impact on business. Hosted by Tim Hwang, the podcast offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis on everything from breakthrough research to practical applications.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.