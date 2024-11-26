Hacking generative AI: Limiting security risk in the age of AI

26 November 2024
While 81% of executives stress the importance of secure and trustworthy AI, only 24% of AI projects are secure. Is it ever ok to prioritize innovation over security in AI models? Learn how to manage AI risk in this episode, where host Albert Lawrence interviews Chris Thompson, a real-life hacker who happens to lead a security team at IBM called X-Force Red, and Moumita Saha, Senior Security Architect at AWS.
Guests discuss the skills gap in AI security and how AI creates new and growing attack surfaces of AI, which means hackers can hack almost anything that’s connected to technology– including your dog.
