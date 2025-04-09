What CIOs need to know about using AI agents for business transformation

As a CIO, you're no stranger to the excitement surrounding AI and its potential to transform your business. The rapid evolution to gen AI and agentic AI means it is time to take a closer look at the incredible opportunity to drive real business value with this technology.

AI has the potential to transform every aspect of a business, from customer experience to operations. At IBM, we really do believe the future of work is not about humans versus machines; it's about humans and machines working together to achieve better outcomes. I’ll borrow from another leader who said, “AI is like Tony Stark with the Iron Man suit on.”

My team would tell you I’m a cynical optimist, but make no mistake, I am a huge optimist when it comes to using AI agents and AI assistants to drive business transformation. My optimist side fundamentally believes in enterprise productivity with AI. Moreover, I believe that we can only reach our potential with an open approach. I see these tools as essential for automating routine tasks, providing real-time insights, increasing team effectiveness and enhancing customer experiences.

Yes, there is a very real divide between this optimistic potential and the technical demands of realizing said potential. As a CIO, it’s a divide I navigate every day. The problem is that in a rush to use the shiny new toy (read: AI), many CIOs and tech leaders just add chatbots or copilots on top of existing software without having a clear strategy and ability to integrate AI at a deeper platform level.

To harness the value of AI for enterprise productivity, the business needs to take an introspective moment about how it operates, and the mindset that drives those operations.