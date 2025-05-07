07 May 2025
There is no argument that generative AI has enormous potential for the enterprise. Yet, generative AI has a data issue. The good news is organizations already have the key. Agents and models are useful only when the most important tool is available ... data! With 80% of data being unstructured, it is a business imperative to have both an effective data strategy that covers both structured and unstructured data + solutions that allow for data access, verification, integration and governance across disparate environments. Hear from business leaders and leading organizations who are already putting data to work to improve AI productivity and accuracy.
Speakers
o Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Software Products, IBM
o Ash Jhaveri, VP, Reality Labs & AI Partnerships, Meta
o Richard Vitek, Vice President of Data, Analytics, and AI Enablement, Lockheed Martin
In his keynote, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna shows how AI, automation, and hybrid cloud are enabling businesses to unlock the full value of their data, allowing them to innovate in new ways, boost productivity, and improve operational efficiency.
Hear how leading organizations are making calculated choices to not drown in complexity over the next three years to accelerate their AI journeys in a hybrid world.
For enterprises to seize productivity gains from AI, it needs to be easier for the people using it day-to-day. For many, that means better integration with the many workforce tools employees already use.
Learn how a well-designed hybrid architecture unifies data; takes advantage of high-performance computing; and improves security to support you on your journey to success with AI at scale.
Join IBM Consulting as we highlight visionary leaders, and breakthrough methods, where AI is setting new innovation benchmarks. Learn how placing the right strategic bets can help businesses not only thrive, but reshape industries and create new growth.
Learn about the latest AI and tech news - discover what they mean for you and your business.