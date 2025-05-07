How enterprise data becomes AI's most powerful tool

07 May 2025

Put your data to work, improve your AI productivity and accuracy 

There is no argument that generative AI has enormous potential for the enterprise. Yet, generative AI has a data issue. The good news is organizations already have the key. Agents and models are useful only when the most important tool is available ... data! With 80% of data being unstructured, it is a business imperative to have both an effective data strategy that covers both structured and unstructured data + solutions that allow for data access, verification, integration and governance across disparate environments. Hear from business leaders and leading organizations who are already putting data to work to improve AI productivity and accuracy.​


Speakers
o  Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Software Products, IBM
o  Ash Jhaveri, VP, Reality Labs & AI Partnerships, Meta
o  Richard Vitek, Vice President of Data, Analytics, and AI Enablement, Lockheed Martin

Unlock the full value of enterprise AI

In his keynote, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna shows how AI, automation, and hybrid cloud are enabling businesses to unlock the full value of their data, allowing them to innovate in new ways, boost productivity, and improve operational efficiency.
AI and automation in a hybrid world: What’s the rush?

Hear how leading organizations are making calculated choices to not drown in complexity over the next three years to accelerate their AI journeys in a hybrid world.
Usher in the future of work with AI agents built for the enterprise

For enterprises to seize productivity gains from AI, it needs to be easier for the people using it day-to-day. For many, that means better integration with the many workforce tools employees already use.
Harness hybrid cloud to power AI value at scale

Learn how a well-designed hybrid architecture unifies data; takes advantage of high-performance computing; and improves security to support you on your journey to success with AI at scale.
Embracing AI for lasting advantage: A comprehensive approach to transformation

Join IBM Consulting as we highlight visionary leaders, and breakthrough methods, where AI is setting new innovation benchmarks. Learn how placing the right strategic bets can help businesses not only thrive, but reshape industries and create new growth.

What’s next for the future of computing

Hear some of the brightest minds at IBM Research unpack two radically powerful, though radically different, styles of computation, giving you an inside look at what’s coming next in computing for the enterprise.

