AI-powered automation done right

The power of automation is its ability to simplify complex tasks, giving employees back valuable time to focus on strategic priorities and innovation.

Now generative AI is supercharging automation. Among executives who are leaders in generative AI adoption, nearly 9 in 10 say that the technology helps them execute more high-impact automation initiatives, according to research by the IBM Institute for Business Value.

Over the last four years, we’ve focused on what it takes for our clients to reap the benefits of automation across their enterprises. A successful approach depends on accessing the right set of tools to power automation in applications, IT and infrastructure.