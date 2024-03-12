What is hyperscale?

It may be difficult to remember, but there was a time when a company’s entire data center might have been run from a lone server within an office cabinet.

Then came hypervisors, whose use as abstraction layers let apps in virtual machines (VMs) be relocated from one physical hardware installation to another—a key moment in the rise of hyperscale data centers.

In most cases, the original, on-premises data centers of old simply cannot handle the volume of data now generated, especially that created by hyperscaled applications.

Hyperscale data centers (also called hyperscalers) occupy considerably larger physical space than traditional on-premises data centers, which have tended to be sized somewhere in the 10,000-square-foot range.

According to the IDC definition of a hyperscaler, to be considered a true hyperscaler, a company must use 5,000 servers or more and devote at least 10,000 square feet to the operation.

Hyperscale facilities are often multiples beyond that—with building sizes often realizing dimensions approaching 60,000 square feet—roughly the size of a regulation US football field.

And while that may be a typical hyperscale size, it’s not nearly the largest example of storage options. That distinction belongs to the big China Telecom data center located in Horinger, Hohhot, within China’s Inner Mongolia region. This facility, which cost USD 3 billion to construct, covers a staggering 10.7 million square feet and uses 150 megawatts of power. (To visualize a facility of this enormity, try to imagine the combined space of roughly 165 adjoined football fields.)