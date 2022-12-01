Home Cloud Intel Intel® solutions on IBM Cloud®
Modernize your Intel workloads with a secure, reliable cloud partnership that solves for hybrid cloud journeys.
Confidential computing with Intel® SGX® is now on IBM Cloud VPC

Protect your data not only at rest and in transit, but also in use, and prioritize your cloud compute performance with 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processing power that secures as much as it scales. IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC now deliver Intel® SGX® confidential computing application security that isolates and protects selected code and data from modification through hardened enclaves and trusted execution modules. Innovate with confidence across the fastest-growing workloads in AI, analytics, multi-party compute, and digital assets.

In the News New Intel® Xeon® technology on IBM Cloud Compute

Learn how Intel® and IBM Cloud are committed to helping customers modernize and secure their HPC workloads.

IBM Cloud and Intel announce new confidential computing solutions, Intel Foundry Accelerator Cloud Alliance partnership, and a global summit series.

IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC customers can now test the performance of 2nd Gen and 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors across a variety of applications.

Data-centric by design Improve data persistence and security with Intel’s optimized technology for compute and storage. Experience the power of confidential computing

Help increase application security and protect selected code and data from modification with Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX®)  on hyper-scalable virtual servers inside IBM Cloud VPC.

Intel Optane SSDs greatly accelerate storage performance, while reducing latency.  

Intel Trusted Execution Technology (Intel TXT) helps ensure server trust when moving live workloads.

Intel Optane Persistent Memory delivers cost-effective memory expansion for larger datasets and workload consolidation.

The Intel ecosystem on IBM Cloud VMware solutions

Migrate VMware workloads to IBM Cloud with your existing tools, technologies and skills. Integration and automation with Red Hat® OpenShift® accelerates innovation with services like AI, analytics and more.

 SAP solutions

Employ high-performance infrastructure and solutions that enhance your business IT landscape. SAP on IBM Cloud is an enterprise-ready cloud ready to manage your security, reliability and compliance needs.

 Red Hat solutions

Combine the innovation of a global community of open source developers, with unmatched expertise in industry models, cloud and AI to overcome challenges faster, and create better outcomes.

 IBM Cloud Paks

Deliver the industry’s only hybrid cloud platform experience. Pre-integrated data, automation and security capabilities help build and modernize apps faster, across any cloud or IT infrastructure.
Straker Translations shifts its business model

Straker implemented VMware vSphere on IBM Cloud to gain computing capacity for high-performance delivery without sacrificing scalability or controlling its move to deliver online translation services.

 Autostrade per l’Italia improves road management

Autostrade improved the safety of 4,000 bridges and flyovers in Italy with the help of IBM Cloud Paks, our hybrid cloud software system built on a foundation of Intel® Xeon® technology.
IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers Intel® Xeon® E-2174G

This configuration has 4 cores at 3.80 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SATA x 1, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.

 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4210

This configuration has 20 cores at 2.20 GHz, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SATA x 1, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.

 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260

This configuration has 48 cores, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SATA x 1, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.
IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC Balanced: bx2d-2x8

This configuration has 2 vCPUs (Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260), 8 GiB RAM, 3 Gbps, and 1 x 75 GB.

 Compute: cx2d-8x16

This configuration has 8 vCPUs (Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260), 16 GiB RAM, 12 Gbps, and 1 x 300 GB.

 Memory: mx2d-8x64

This configuration has 8 vCPUs (Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260), 64 GiB RAM, 12 Gbps, and 1 x 300 GB.
IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC Intel® Xeon® 8260 Compute: cx2-metal-96x192

This configuration has 96 vCPUs, 192 GB RAM, 100 Gbps bandwidth, and 1 x 960 GB.

 Intel® Xeon® 8260 Balanced: bx2d-metal-96x384

This configuration has 96 vCPUs; 384 GB RAM;100 Gbps bandwidth; and 1 x 960 GB, 8 x 3200 GB local disk.

 Intel® Xeon® 8260 Balanced: bx2d-metal-192x768

This configuration has 192 vCPUs, 768 GB RAM, 100 Gbps bandwidth, and 1 x 960 GB local disk.
SAP-certified servers Intel® Xeon® E-2174G

This configuration has 4 cores, 3.80 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SATA x 1, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.

 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4210

This configuration has 20 cores, 2.20 GHz, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SATA x 1, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.

 Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260

This configuration has 48 cores, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SATA x 1, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.
HPC servers Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218

This configuration has an NVIDIA T4 graphics card, 32 cores, 2.30 GHz, 32 GB RAM, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.

 Intel® Xeon® 6284

This configuration has an NVIDIA T4 graphics card, 40 cores, 2.50 GHz, 32 GB RAM, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.

 GPU: gx2-16x128x2v

This configuration has 16 vCPUs (Intel Xeon Platinum 8260), 2 x v100 NVIDIA GPUs, and 1278 GiB RAM.
Next steps

Unlock new opportunities with trusted solutions to take your data further with IBM and Intel®.

Footnote

¹ 20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.