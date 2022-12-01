Protect your data not only at rest and in transit, but also in use, and prioritize your cloud compute performance with 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processing power that secures as much as it scales. IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC now deliver Intel® SGX® confidential computing application security that isolates and protects selected code and data from modification through hardened enclaves and trusted execution modules. Innovate with confidence across the fastest-growing workloads in AI, analytics, multi-party compute, and digital assets.

