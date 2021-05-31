Unlock, innovate and deploy new AI solutions with Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud – designed to help you cost-effectively scale for enterprise AI demands with high-performance, flexibility in deployment, and open development.

Support a broad range of generative AI inferencing applications and frameworks, including large language models (LLM) and multi-modal models (MMM). Start quickly with IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC deployment. Support for IBM watsonx, Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes Service, and an automated Terraform-based deployment is planned for 1H 2025. Support for Red Hat OpenShift AI clusters, IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, and deployable architectures on IBM Cloud is planned for 2H 2025.



Learn more about Intel Gaudi 3 technology