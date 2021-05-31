Home
Unlock, innovate and deploy new AI solutions with Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud – designed to help you cost-effectively scale for enterprise AI demands with high-performance, flexibility in deployment, and open development.
Support a broad range of generative AI inferencing applications and frameworks, including large language models (LLM) and multi-modal models (MMM). Start quickly with IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC deployment. Support for IBM watsonx, Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes Service, and an automated Terraform-based deployment is planned for 1H 2025. Support for Red Hat OpenShift AI clusters, IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, and deployable architectures on IBM Cloud is planned for 2H 2025.
Learn more about Intel Gaudi 3 technology
Get cost-effective generative AI performance for high inferencing throughput and optimized total cost of ownership.
Easily increase system scalability with flexible capacity support and freedom from closed system lock-ins.
Accelerate AI workloads with the Intel Gaudi 3 deployment model of your choice and help remove developer barriers with open-source models on an open-standards, public cloud.
Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators are paired with 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC.
Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators can be deployed through IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC cloud instances. IBM Cloud VPC is designed for high resiliency and security inside a software-defined network where clients can build isolated private clouds while maintaining essential public cloud benefits. The Intel Gaudi 3 cloud instance, which also supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI images, is ideal for clients with highly specialized software stacks, or those who require full control over their underlying server.
Speed up generative AI performance and build with more tokens and more models on a single card with 128GB of HBM capacity at 3.7 TB/sec bandwidth speed.
Eliminate fabric lock in and help reduce integration costs while increasing your choice of switching with industry-standard Ethernet.
Get massive scale-out and scale-up capacity with 24x 200 GbE ports of high capacity RoCE.
Simplify development with the Intel® Gaudi® 3 Extension for PyTorch and help reduce development time and code maintenance with an optimized model library on Hugging Face.
Take advantage of the Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI Accelerator Matrix Multiplication Engine with specialized high-performance cores designed for less data transfers.
Lift and shift models with as few as three lines of code on open software with user-friendly developer tools.
Get started with Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud Explore provisioning guides, getting started tutorials, profile details, and more
Learn more about IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud Explore provisioning guides, getting started tutorials, and more
Take a tour of the watsonx.ai developer studio Learn how to build prompts, experiment with foundation models, and build ML models.
Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud are designed for high-performance AI workloads, featuring 64 Tensor Processor Cores (TPCs) and eight Matrix Multiplication Engines (MMEs) to help accelerate deep neural network computations. Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud are also equipped with 128 GB of HBM2E memory and offer up to 3.7 TB/s of memory bandwidth, and support industry-standard Ethernet networking with 24x200 GbE ports, providing 9.6 Tbps of bi-directional bandwidth for scalable system interconnectivity.
Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators deliver broad AI application support, including inferencing, 3D generation, text generation, classification, video generation, sentiment, translation, image generation, summarization, and Q&A – with focus on multi-modal, large language modals (LLM), and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).
With 128 GB of HBM2E memory and up to 3.7 TB/s of memory bandwidth, Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud help ensure fast data throughput, reducing bottlenecks and enabling developers to process massive datasets more quickly and efficiently.
Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud are fitted within IBM Cloud Virtual Servers on the IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). The IBM Cloud VPC is a highly resilient and highly secure software-defined network (SDN) on which you can build isolated private clouds while maintaining essential public cloud benefits. The Intel® Gaudi® 3 virtual server profile on IBM Cloud VPC is a pre-configured combination of vCPU, RAM, and storage to quickly to start a virtual server instance.
Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI
accelerators on IBM Cloud support popular frameworks, including
,
PyTorch, ONNX, and DeepSpeed. Over 400k models are available on Hugging Face, optimized for use with the
Optimum Habana software library. The full Intel® Gaudi®
software suite and framework support is designed to facilitate easy migration,
enabling developers to integrate existing models with minimal code changes.
Create your own Red Hat OpenShift cluster of compute hosts to deploy and manage containerized apps on IBM Cloud virtual servers, bare metal servers, or on your own hardware or third-party cloud using IBM Cloud Satellite.
Explore a full portfolio of AI products that accelerate the impact of generative AI in core workflows to drive productivity.
Choose a certified, managed Kubernetes solution built for creating a cluster of compute hosts to deploy containerized apps on IBM Cloud. IBM manages the master, freeing you from host OS, runtime and version-update processes.
Easily deploy your applications and systems across various environments with a preconfigured set of infrastructure code (IaC) for seamless deployment that makes it easy for developers and operations teams to quickly deploy new features and system updates.
Automate RAG deployment with supporting IBM Cloud and watsonx services and embed your enterprise data in generative AI solutions.
Highly scalable, single-tenant and multi-tenant virtual machines you can launch fast for maximum network isolation and control.