Straker Translations

Founded in 1999 to develop and deliver a content management system (CMS) for enterprises, Straker shifted its focus as market demand for translation services increased. Building on the exceptional technical capabilities offered by its CMS, the company restructured its core technology to launch an online translation platform.

In transforming its business model, Straker soon discovered that the supporting infrastructure for its new offering was costly and time-consuming. “A lot of overhead and resources are needed to maintain enterprise-level applications across different operating platforms,” says Indy Nagpal, the company’s Chief Platform Officer. “From a business point of view, this wasn’t the right space for us to be in, given the potential our software had.”

Exploring alternatives to traditional hosting infrastructure, Straker became an early adopter of cloud technology, running its software on virtual private servers (VPS). The shift helped alleviate its IT maintenance and management burden, but the company found its cloud platform lacking in computing power and scalability. “We were paying a lot for the kind of performance we were getting,” says Nagpal. “Essentially, the technology wasn’t delivering what we wanted and it would have been far too expensive to scale up.”