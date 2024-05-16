Compute profiles are best for moderate-to-high web-traffic workloads, such as workloads with intensive CPU demands—including production-batch processing and front-end web servers.
Best for common cloud workloads that require a balance of performance and scalability. Balanced profiles with network-attached storage yield higher performance because resources aren’t oversubscribed.
Memory profiles are best for memory-intensive workloads, such as large memory-caching workloads, intensive database applications, or in-memory and real-time analytics workloads.
IBM Cloud Virtual Servers on IBM Cloud Classic Infrastructure operate within our first IaaS platform and network, and they’re ideal for lift-and-shift workloads that require fast application movement within the same architecture. Spin up on demand and budget intelligently with hourly or monthly pricing, or suspend billing. Reserve in advance or opt for our pay-as-you-use model. All servers feature the power of Intel Xeon processor technology.
Since 2011, Drugs.com has used a combination of IBM Cloud Virtual Servers and IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers to support over 50 million patient and healthcare users per month.
Water utilities can now detect unsafe water faster and easier with help of unsupervised machine learning; Decision Makers, Ltd.; and IBM Cloud Virtual Servers.
Essential performance for single-tenant or multi-tenant capacity
Choose hourly billikng and pay only for what you use.
Choose monthly billing for consistent pricing and budgeting.
Help reduce costs and stop reprovisioning servers when you need resources again. Suspend billing is a fast, cost-efficient answer to stopping and reclaiming capacity for hourly virtual servers.
Help reduce costs by running specific workloads, such as non-production or dev/test, on transient servers with on-the-spot pricing. These servers are de-provisioned on a first-on, first-off basis.
Public, multi-tenant servers come in a variety of pre-configured profiles to better suit your dynamic workload requirements. Profiles include: Compute, Variable Compute, Memory, GPU, Balanced and Balanced Local Storage.
Dedicated, single-tenant servers offer added control and isolation for sensitive workload requirements. You choose dedicated hosts or dedicated instances. Dedicated hosts help with control over workload placement and dedicated instances offer single-tenant isolation.
Transient servers—also known as “spot pricing” servers—are de-provisioned on a first-on, first-off basis; are offered at a significantly lower price; and are ideal for dev/test applications and other non-production workloads that don’t require constant uptime.
Reserve up to 20 virtual servers in advance, in the data center of your choice. Choose 1-year or 3-year contract terms. Reserved virtual servers are ideal for sustained workloads that require enterprise-level budgeting outlooks.
Single-tenant dedicated hosts help control workload placement and support network throughputs of up to 20 Gbps. View core, RAM and local storage consumption for maximum control of workload management.
Ideal for CPU-intensive workloads, such as front-end processing and batch processing
Ideal for low-usage and intermittent workloads that don’t require consistent CPU-capacity performance
Ideal for memory-intensive workloads, like in-memory analytics and medium-to-large caching
Ideal for high-performance workloads requiring more compute density, such as AI, intense graphics and data applications, and deep learning
Ideal for common cloud workloads requiring a balance of performance and scale, such as moderate web traffic
Ideal for large database workloads requiring low latency and high I/O performance. Select from SSD and HDD storage options.
Deploy virtual server workloads in over 60 IBM Cloud Data Centers across 6 regions and 19 availability zones globally. Built for local access, low latency and certified security, IBM Cloud offers a range of choices about where and how your data and workloads run. The availability zone design can make applications and databases highly available, fault-tolerant and scalable.
All inbound and outbound bandwidth inside the IBM Cloud global, private network is unlimited and cost-free for your virtual server use.
Public, outbound bandwidth is charged on a tiered basis, with a set allotment for each month of your virtual server use.
IBM Cloud Virtual Servers on the IBM Cloud VPC network deliver fast provisioning compute capacity with the highest network speeds and most secure, software-defined networking resources available on the IBM Cloud.
Virtual servers, also called virtual machines or virtual private servers, come with dedicated core and memory allocations. VMs on classic infrastructures are deployed to the same VLANs as physical servers, so you can spread workloads across virtual servers and bare metal servers, while maintaining interoperability. Virtual servers are customizable and scalable.
The standard IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers for Classic Infrastructure offering is a public-based virtual server—a multi-tenant environment suited for various needs. Alternatively, the dedicated virtual server option is a single-tenant environment ideal for applications with more stringent resource requirements. For more, see Getting started with virtual servers.
Choosing a virtual machine or a physical machine (bare metal server) depends on your needs. Bare metal servers are single-tenant, physical servers void of virtualization software and dedicated to a single client. Workloads prioritizing performance and seclusion are best suited for bare metal. VMs best support workloads demanding flexibility and scalability.
IBM Cloud Virtual Servers on our Classic Infrastructure operate on native subnet and VLAN networking to communicate to each other within a data center (and single pod). IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC operate with an additional network orchestration layer that eliminates the pod boundary, creating increased capacity for scaling instances.
Enterprise IT administrators and users use VMs to:
The number of instances you can run depends on the maturity level of your account. By default, an account older than 45 days has a limit of 20 instances that can run on public virtual servers, dedicated virtual servers and bare-metal servers at any time. A newer account has a smaller limit. If you would like to increase your limit, contact support.
