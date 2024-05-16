Virtual servers, also called virtual machines or virtual private servers, come with dedicated core and memory allocations. VMs on classic infrastructures are deployed to the same VLANs as physical servers, so you can spread workloads across virtual servers and bare metal servers, while maintaining interoperability. Virtual servers are customizable and scalable.

The standard IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers for Classic Infrastructure offering is a public-based virtual server—a multi-tenant environment suited for various needs. Alternatively, the dedicated virtual server option is a single-tenant environment ideal for applications with more stringent resource requirements. For more, see Getting started with virtual servers.