To reset your account password, go to the Avatar icon > Profile and settings. Then click Change or reset from the Account user information tile.
To reset your VPN password, complete the following steps:
You can change your personal information such as name, email or phone number by going to the Avatar icon > Profile and settings. You can’t change your IBMid, but you can create a new one if appropriate. The IBMid worldwide help desk is available to help with general ID questions that aren’t specific to your IBM Cloud account.
If you have a Pay-As-You-Go or Subscription account, you can view your invoice by clicking Manage > Billing and usage and selecting Invoices. Outside of the console, you can also view invoices on the Customer Support Invoices site.
Go to Manage > Access (IAM) and select your name on the Users page. Then, depending on the access you’re looking for, open the different tabs:
Updating your credit card is just like adding a new one. Go to Payments, and in the Add Payment Method section, enter the billing information for your new card, then click Add credit card. To switch to a different payment method, select Pay with Other and then click Submit change request. A support case to change your payment method will be created for you.
For educational initiatives or special events, you may receive a feature code, which adds extra capabilities to Lite accounts. To redeem this promo code, go to Account settings, and click Apply code.
For infrastructure purchases, you might receive a promo code from the sales team to get a discount on your order. Enter these infrastructure-specific promo codes in the customer portal at checkout.
Outside of the console, you can also view invoices on the Customer Support Invoices site. Lite accounts don't have invoices because you're never charged for Lite plan usage.
Your account might be deactivated for the following reasons:
If you believe that your account was deactivated in error, speak with our support team.
A Lite plan is a no-charge, quota-based service plan. You can use a service Lite plan to build an app without incurring any charges. A Lite plan might be offered on a monthly cycle that is renewed each month or on a one-off usage basis. You can have one instance per Lite plan service. Lite pricing plans are offered in all accounts. For more information about Lite accounts, see Account types.
Click Support in the console menu bar to access the Support Center. From there, start with leveraging the list of common FAQs. If you don't find the answers that you need, see the Need more help? section to contact IBM Cloud support.