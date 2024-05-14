From the beginning of the Argo project in 2019, the goal of IBM and MOVYON was to create a new asset management solution for infrastructure management operators based on—and extending—the proven IBM Maximo technology. Thus, Autostrade per l’Italia was not only the client but also provided the testing ground for the Argo platform and its solutions.

“We were able to engineer this technology for one of the largest motorway operators in Europe,” says Rossi. “That gave us the opportunity to test it on a 3,000 km motorway lab to prove the technology and show the benefits. And then deploy it to the market.”

The road test has been successful. IBM and MOVYON put the Argo platform into production in just 18 months. In November 2020, MOVYON announced that the Argo platform now monitors and manages more than 700,000 individual components on the 4,000 bridges, viaducts and flyovers of the Autostrade per l’Italia network.

Today, inspectors carry out examinations equipped with tablets connected to the database that collects all the information related to the history of each piece of infrastructure in the motorway network managed by Autostrade per l'Italia. The data can be updated in real time based on the results of the inspection and on the assessed amount of time required for any necessary interventions.

2021 brings the full deployment of digital twin models and further AI analytics. Autostrade per l’Italia is mapping its bridges and viaducts using Fincantieri NextTech 3D scanning equipment mounted on drones equipped with laser technology and high-definition cameras. Once completed, the digital twin technology will allow Autostrade per l’Italia to analyze structural and maintenance trends and develop new algorithms to improve the maintenance activities managed by the Maximo solutions.

“We can see the same image evolving over time,” says Rossi. “We take a picture and three months later, we take another at the same point. And then we can run AI algorithms to see how that spot is evolving.”

The Argo platform and its associated technologies are part of the ongoing digital transformation at Autostrade per l’Italia, making it one of the most technologically advanced mobility operators in Europe, if not the world. Autostrade per l’Italia is implementing other smart road technologies and new, intelligent service areas that will help make road trips for families like Mario’s faster and more pleasant. For example, alerting them to problems along their route and informing them about service area conditions to allow them to plan their stops more efficiently.

“We are working hard and passionately to implement a radical transformation at Autostrade per l’Italia that includes technological innovation, infrastructure digitalization, the enhancement of environmental sustainability and mobility services,” says Roberto Tomasi, Chief Executive Officer of Autostrade per l’Italia.

Although IBM and MOVYON worked together to address the specific needs of Autostrade per l’Italia, they designed the Argo platform as a repeatable, deployable go-to-market solution. It can be customized for other infrastructure operators and countries; it is not specific to the Italian market. Any tollway or roadway operator that needs to monitor physical assets such as bridges, tunnels or viaducts can use the solution—with its powerful Maximo asset management solutions, IoT and AI technologies—to better maintain those assets.

“As with the evolution of MOVYON, we will continue to invent, implement and integrate invisible technology for sustainable mobility,” concludes Rossi. “We will continue to innovate, imagining how new technologies will make mobility easier, in all its forms.”

Discover solutions for data governance