With IBM Maximo Application Suite, you can make the most of taxpayer dollars while improving maintenance management for civil infrastructure and port authorities including roads, rails, bridges and tunnels. This IoT-driven, cloud-based, AI-powered infrastructure asset management software enables government agencies to monitor asset data and use performance insights for faster, smarter decisions, improving safety and services.
IBM Maximo integrates with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and human capital management (HCM) systems for local, state or federal agencies to monitor asset inventory, enhance risk management, streamline operations and support health, safety and environment (HSE) compliance. Centrally manage assets—including engines, pumps, trucks, roads, bridges, tunnels and facilities—and automate maintenance, inspection and repair workflows from one platform.
Book a live demo
See what industry leaders are doing
Integrated asset management by Maximo empowers local governments to optimize infrastructure and transportation, helping to create more livable, sustainable and resilient cities. Advanced analytics and IoT connectivity provide real-time insights for data-driven decisions and safe efficient community services.
Maximo helps state and federal governments manage infrastructure such as roads, bridges, buildings and utilities. It enables safety, reliability and efficiency by using analytics and automation to , government agencies can streamline their maintenance operations, reduce costs, and extend the asset lifespan of their infrastructure assets, ultimately improving the public service delivery of public services to citizens.
Analyze historical and real-time data on a single asset management system to improve asset health and functionality, help predict impending failures, and automate condition-based maintenance and schedules—all on a mobile device.
Deploy low and no-code capabilities that add AI-enabled remote asset monitoring and visual inspection to your existing operations.
Centralize asset information on a single platform to better manage risk and compliance with government, environmental and safety regulations.
Sund & Baelt optimizes civil infrastructure maintenance by using IBM Maximo to consolidate and analyze data.
Learn how local governments are using IBM Maximo in their day-to-day business to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
To support its digital transformation, the New York Power Authority unified its asset management system on the IBM Maximo platform.