Stay mission ready with data, automation, analytics and AI

With IBM Maximo Application Suite, you can make the most of taxpayer dollars while improving maintenance management for civil infrastructure and port authorities including roads, rails, bridges and tunnels. This IoT-driven, cloud-based, AI-powered infrastructure asset management software enables government agencies to monitor asset data and use performance insights for faster, smarter decisions, improving safety and services.

IBM Maximo integrates with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and human capital management (HCM) systems for local, state or federal agencies to monitor asset inventory, enhance risk management, streamline operations and support health, safety and environment (HSE) compliance. Centrally manage assets—including engines, pumps, trucks, roads, bridges, tunnels and facilities—and automate maintenance, inspection and repair workflows from one platform.
Industries See all case studies Smarter cities: Local government

Integrated asset management by Maximo empowers local governments to optimize infrastructure and transportation, helping to create more livable, sustainable and resilient cities. Advanced analytics and IoT connectivity provide real-time insights for data-driven decisions and safe efficient community services.

 City of Atlanta drives greater efficiency and customer satisfaction Maximo State and Federal government

Maximo helps state and federal governments manage infrastructure such as roads, bridges, buildings and utilities. It enables safety, reliability and efficiency by using analytics and automation to , government agencies can streamline their maintenance operations, reduce costs, and extend the asset lifespan of their infrastructure assets,  ultimately improving the public service delivery of public services to citizens.
What you can do
Asset Performance Management Monitor, maintain and manage assets IBM Maximo asset performance management (APM) is a software solution that helps organizations improve asset condition and optimize their asset lifecycle management (ALM) program. Make more informed decisions, minimize equipment failures and unplanned downtime and improve operations management capabilities with a modern preventive maintenance approach.
Civil Infrastructure Maintain critical infrastructure for the next generation Many civil infrastructures have reached—or exceeded—their useful lifespan. IBM Maximo for Civil Infrastructure helps stakeholders prioritize investments that keep citizens safe by merging digital intelligence with engineering know-how, with cutting edge management tools and end-to-end asset monitoring. Maintain infrastructure assets, improve decision making capabilities, track asset performance and optimize work order management on a single platform. Learn why smarter infrastructure matters
Benefits Improve maintenance practices and plans

Analyze historical and real-time data on a single asset management system to improve asset health and functionality, help predict impending failures, and automate condition-based maintenance and schedules—all on a mobile device.

 Jump-start your next-generation operations

Deploy low and no-code capabilities that add AI-enabled remote asset monitoring and visual inspection to your existing operations.

 Operate with transparency and accountability

Centralize asset information on a single platform to better manage risk and compliance with government, environmental and safety regulations.

Case studies Sund & Baelt: Building bridges to better insight

Sund & Baelt optimizes civil infrastructure maintenance by using IBM Maximo to consolidate and analyze data.

 Region of Peel: Adapting to climate change with the help of AI

Learn how local governments are using IBM Maximo in their day-to-day business to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

New York Power Authority: The drive to digitize

To support its digital transformation, the New York Power Authority unified its asset management system on the IBM Maximo platform.

