With IBM Maximo Application Suite, you can make the most of taxpayer dollars while improving maintenance management for civil infrastructure and port authorities including roads, rails, bridges and tunnels. This IoT-driven, cloud-based, AI-powered infrastructure asset management software enables government agencies to monitor asset data and use performance insights for faster, smarter decisions, improving safety and services.

IBM Maximo integrates with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and human capital management (HCM) systems for local, state or federal agencies to monitor asset inventory, enhance risk management, streamline operations and support health, safety and environment (HSE) compliance. Centrally manage assets—including engines, pumps, trucks, roads, bridges, tunnels and facilities—and automate maintenance, inspection and repair workflows from one platform.