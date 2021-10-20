IaaS enables users to scale resources on an as-needed basis, especially in "spiky" workloads, reducing the need for high, up-front capital expenditures and the complexity that comes with buying, setting up and maintaining on-premises infrastructure.

IaaS emerged as a computing model beginning with the launch of Amazon Compute Cloud (EC2) in 2006, which enabled businesses to access virtualized computing resources. Since then, IaaS became the standard abstraction model for many types of workloads. With an IaaS model, a cloud service provider (CSP)—for example, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud®, Oracle Cloud—maintains and manages physical infrastructure components (servers, patching, networking hardware). At the same time, an organization remains in control of installing, configuring and managing their software applications.

IaaS offers a wide range of business benefits, including flexibility, cost-efficiency, reliability and scalability. The IaaS market is also predicted to grow rapidly in the next few years (link resides outside ibm.com), reaching USD 562.53 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.50% from 2024 to 2031.

In the following video, Bradley Knapp breaks down the basics of IaaS: