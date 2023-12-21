What is business continuity disaster recovery (BCDR)?

Most organizations divide BCDR planning into two separate processes: business continuity and disaster recovery. This approach is effective because while the two processes share many steps, there are also key differences in how organizations build, implement and test the plans.

The main difference is that BCPs are proactive, aiming to maintain operations before, during and right after a disaster. On the other hand, DRPs are reactive, focusing on how to respond and recover from an incident. This distinction should guide the creation of your BCDR strategy, with BCPs focusing on critical processes and roles, and DRPs on recovery actions post-incident.



Both processes depend heavily on two critical components: recovery time objective and recovery point objective.