Accelerate enterprise backup and recovery processes to help retrieve data and recover IT services rapidly with IBM Storage solutions for on-premises and cloud workloads.
IBM Storage solutions for backup and recovery unifies workload protection, delivers cybersecurity capabilities to help protect your critical data against ransomware and other data security threats, helps prevent data loss, delivers capabilities to effectively manage your backup copies, and enables cost-effective management of your infrastructure.
Understand the role of storage: Addressing the challenges of ensuring cyber resilience.
Detect, protect and recover from internal and external threats with storage for data resiliency
Although the industry average to recover from a cyberattack is 23 days, the new regulations—NIS2, DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) and others—mandate recovery of critical systems within hours!
Find out how prepared your business is - and get ready for the upcoming EU DORA regulations.
Reduce backup and recovery infrastructure costs by bringing multiple backup solutions and storage services into one platform, helping to reduce downtime and improving data security.
Overcome system failure with energy-efficent tape storage or software-defined hyper-scale storage solution that runs on premises, providing an added layer of protection for critical data.
Accelerate data backup completions with full and incremental backup and recovery software and hardware solutions that can help reduce disruption to allow IT data center teams to focus on strategic tasks.
A solution that provides high performance, efficiency, and dependable cyber resilience with a variety of advanced data protection technologies, including threat detection, encryption, and immutable isolated data copies to enable rapid recovery in case of a cyber attack.
A storage services solution providing data protection, backup services, and disaster recovery for endpoints such as VMware virtual machines, Windows® file systems, databases, apps, and containers in hybrid cloud environments, with support for most operating systems.
Secure your SaaS data with a cloud backup and recovery solution for your Microsoft, Salesforce, and Google Cloud workloads that lets you control the frequency, timing and granularity of your cloud backup and restore operations for improved data resilience.
Create your own data lake for AI and backup data with industry-leading object storage, with capabilities to automate fail over, data rebuild, expansion, and re-balancing.
Enhanced data resiliency and ransomware protection through tape solutions that physically isolate data from a local area network, improving the effectiveness of your recovery solution.
Protect your mission critical data against ransomware and other cybersecurity threats with immutable storage that prevents modifications or deletion of production data, helping to enable your business continuity objectives.
Using the IBM Storage portfolio, Micro Strategies created DataVault, a managed security service provider solution that provides ransomware protection and protects critical data against other data loss threats, as well as recover from those cyberattacks.
With high-performance IBM FlashSystem storage, Data Action hosts its IBM QRadar SIEM solution for increased cybersecurity and data security. The deployment has had a significant impact on the ability of their security operations center (SOC) to analyze cybersecurity threats, helping to protect critical data and improve data resiliency.
As ransomware continues to spread, impacting small business all the way up to large enterprises, data protection has moved to the top of many organizations’ list of priorities. Explore four key components of IBM’s cyber resilience solution, Cyber Vault, alongside the important role that storage plays in resiliency.
IBM Storage Defender can help build data resilience across your enterprise workloads. It includes tools to monitor, protect, and detect ransomware and other cybersecurity threats, as well as automate data backup and data recovery workflows across your primary and secondary storage.
See how the IBM FlashSystem Safeguarded Copy function can support your ability create cyber-resilient and automated backup copies for data recovery.