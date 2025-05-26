Tape storage solutions

Cyber resilient, energy-efficient tape storage with airgap and long-term retention at a lower cost than other media
Tape storage is used for data backup in case of system failure and for archiving data for long-term storage.

The long term retention of data including the archiving of data, regulatory and legal holds are all critical to the business. Tape helps to lower carbon impact, TCO, and energy consumption of long term data retention.
Benefits
Expansive functionality

Full range of tape libraries and autoloaders featuring high performance and capacity for entry, midrange and enterprise system environments.
Lowest cost tiered storage

Tape technology of archiving cold data with long-term retention makes possible to dramatically reduce the cost of storing growing amounts of data.
Sustainable technology

Tape combines long product lifecycles with low embedded and operational carbon
footprint to support your sustainability initiatives.
Cyber Resilience

Unparalleled data resilience, with "offline-by-design" physical air gap between your archived data and the outside world. Offering data encryption at rest to ensure data privacy and reduce the risk of data corruption due to virus or sabotage.

Tape for Mainframe

IBM tape portfolio, protect data and reduce storage costs

TS7700 Virtual Tape IBM TS4500 with IBM Enterprise Tape Drive IBM Enterprise Tape Drive Storage Media
Tape for Open Systems

IBM LTO tape storage solutions are designed with more than two decades of data protection and storage innovation, providing high levels of confidence that your data is safe, secure and protected against cyber threats.

IBM Diamondback Tape Library

Preserve and protect your data with sustainable, cyber-resilient, ultra-high density tape storage. Offers a maximum capacity of 46.4 PB uncompressed with LTO-10. The drive type is LTO FH. Maximum number of drives is 14.
IBM TS4500 Tape Library

Offers a maximum capacity of 695 PB with LTO-10 and 877 with TS1170. The drive type are LTO and/or TS1100. Maximum number of drives is 128.
IBM TS4300 Tape Library

Offers maximum capacity of 11.52 PB with LTO 9. The drive types are LTO FH and HH. Maximum number of drives is 48.
IBM TS2900 tape autoloader

Offers a maximum capacity of 162 TB with LTO 9. The drive types are LTO HH and SAS. Maximum number of drives is 1.

IBM Stand Alone Drive

The IBM Stand Alone  Drive is a half-height drive with LTO Ultrium 9 technology. It provides up to 45 TB per cartridge (with 2.5:1 compression). Designed to help small and medium businesses handle the growing data demands of modern tape use cases like cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and active file archive. It is an excellent choice if you require backup and low-cost, archival storage of data.
IBM LTO Ultrium Tape Data Cartridges

The IBM LTO Ultrium data cartridges offer long-term data preservation and rapid, reliable access to data. Increasing capacity and performance while enhancing data access that can reduce licensing costs and dependencies. 
IBM 7226 Multimedia Enclosure

Deploy up to four stage devices in a 1U space in a 19-inch rack. Enable the performance and capacity enhancements of half-high Linear Tape-Open (LTO) Ultrium, DVD-RAM or removable disk drives.

IBM Storage Deep Archive

NEW!

IBM Storage Deep Archive is the next generation long-term archival solution optimized for Deep-but-Accessible data. Delivering the benefits of tape storage, in an easy-to-use, easy to integrate solution.

Low cost purpose-built design On-premise cloud archive storage S3 Glacier compatible interface
Tape Management Software
Traffic Hexagon hybrid Cloud
IBM Storage Archive

Optimize archival costs with physical air gap protection and an intuitive management system. Get direct, graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries. IBM Storage Archive makes tape storage as easy as disk storage by incorporating the Linear Tape File System (LTFS) format standard for reading, writing and exchanging metadata.

Tape portfolio

The IBM Tape portfolio provides an array of choices to best suit the client requirements. From single drive entry levels all the way to scale up infrastructure. Here is a highlight review of the options currently available.

Product

IBM Storage Archive

Max Capacity*

Max #drives

Max #cartriges

TS2290
Entry
Single Drive Edition

18TB

1

1

7226
Entry
Single Drive Edition

18TB

1

1

TS2900
Entry
Library Edition

162TB

1

9

TS4300
Mid-range Scale capacity
Library Edition Enterprise Edition

11.52PB

48

640

Diamondback

IBM Storage Deep Archive
Scale capacity
Enterprise Edition

46.4 PB

14

1548 LTO

TS4500
Scale capacity
Enterprise Edition

695 PB LTO

877 PB** Enterprise

128

23,170LTO

17,550 Enterprise

Tape for Mainframe

TS7700 Tape Attach

100 PB Enterprise**

16

5,000 Enterprise

LTO*/TS1170

100 PB Enterprise**

16

5,000 Enterprise

* Actual capacity will vary depending on reserve and swap slot configuration

** TS1170 capacity with JF media 
Support and services IBM Storage Expert Care for IBM TS7700
IBM Storage Expert Care offers a simplified, standardized approach to service and support for select IBM Storage systems, helping optimize system availability and reduce costs.
Technology lifecycle services for IBM Storage
IBM provides support and services for IBM Storage products and solutions to help clients plan, deploy, support, optimize and refresh their IBM Storage solutions.
IBM Storage Expert Care for IBM Diamondback
IBM Diamondback Expert Care offers you a new way of attaching services and support to IBM storage solutions through service tiers that let you choose the level of support for your systems.
Next steps

Discover how scalable, secure and energy-efficient tape storage can benefit your organization.

