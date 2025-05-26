Tape storage solutions

IBM half-high tape drives

IBM Stand Alone Drive

The IBM Stand Alone Drive is a half-height drive with LTO Ultrium 9 technology. It provides up to 45 TB per cartridge (with 2.5:1 compression). Designed to help small and medium businesses handle the growing data demands of modern tape use cases like cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and active file archive. It is an excellent choice if you require backup and low-cost, archival storage of data.