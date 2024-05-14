Ransomware puts an organization’s data, money and reputation at risk.

This extortion malware threatens to permanently withhold data or expose it unless the victim pays a ransom. Some attackers will unencrypt the files after payment—otherwise, there would be no incentive to pay—but that doesn’t guarantee a full recovery. Unfortunately, businesses lose money either way. Additionally, an attack can cripple systems critical to business continuity, leading to extended downtime and disruption. During these outages, customers may turn to competitors to meet their needs, and this lost business can cost an organization an average of USD 1.59 million. For the financial sector, the cost of a data breach is even higher: USD 5.72 million.

Businesses in the financial services industry are especially vulnerable to ransomware attacks because they store valuable customer data and frequently process large transactions. These organizations are under immense pressure to resolve security issues quickly while limiting damage and in recovery costs—a feat one prominent mortgage lender, which asked to remain anonymous, knew would be impossible without proactive data protection.

The lender scoured the marketplace for a security solution capable of protecting its data, regardless of its source, but found none that fit the bill. It realized it would need to install and deploy multiple reactive solutions to get the level of data protection it was looking for. Preferring to use one all-purpose solution, the lender turned to Micro Strategies, an IT solutions provider, to provide a solution uniquely architected to protect against ransomware.