Hosting services and private-cloud provider OEDIV is building the capacity to attract more larger customers than ever before by creating the ability to scale big, mission-critical SAP HANA databases beyond previous limits. Today, using solutions from IBM®, SAP, and SUSE, based on best practices and blueprints designed by IBM, OEDIV can handle rapid data growth flexibly and cost-effectively, to support its customers’ advanced digital transformation journeys.

Martin Stratmann, CEO at OEDIV, says, “As our industry is changing rapidly, we have to constantly reinvent our business. We act as trusted advisor for our customers to find optimized, tailored solutions, able to handle availability and performance challenges even at peak times. By introducing higher levels of standardization and greater automation we can increase our business efficiency, which is hugely beneficial for our clients. At the same time, technologies from IBM, SAP, and SUSE enable us to grow beyond capacity and performance limitations, doubling our private-cloud capacity without adding more people to the team—a massive success that unlocks new business opportunities and boosts our profitability.”