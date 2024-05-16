Home Storage Software Suite Protect Protect for Cloud IBM Storage Protect for Cloud
Protect your Azure, Dynamics 365, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365 and Salesforce data with IBM Storage Protect for Cloud, your trusted solution for secure encryption, compliance and advanced threat detection.
Request a demo
Flat-style illustration depicting Storage Protect for Cloud UI to help support different workloads

In today's digital landscape, safeguarding your data is essential. IBM Storage Protect for Cloud can help you meet this challenge by securing your cloud data with a solution crafted to configure your data and fortify your cloud assets. By making data privacy and compliance top priorities, our enterprise-grade platform offers multi-layered defense with robust encryption, stringent data security, data retention and advanced cloud threat detection.

Through centralized data management and access control, you can navigate cloud security with confidence. Multi-cloud compatibility helps maintain data resilience while mitigating risks with disaster recovery. We offer trusted key management and proven effectiveness against advanced threats to provide enterprise-grade cloud data protection across your cloud environments. IBM Storage Protect for Cloud delivers security and peace of mind, offering the future of data protection because your data's safety is our commitment.

Get started with a 30-day, no-charge trial for Azure,  Dynamics 365Google WorkspaceMicrosoft 365, and Salesforce. No credit card is required and there are no data restrictions. Choose IBM Storage Protect for Cloud for comprehensive data protection today.
IBM Storage Protect for Cloud

Simplifying Data Backup and Restoration for Cloud- native Applications

Data breach? Good thing your cloud data is protected with IBM Storage Protect for Cloud 
Benefits Protect data from internal threat

Shield your data against hardware failure, human error, sabotage and other sources of potential data loss.

 Protect data from external threat

Secure your data and protect against ransomware, malware, natural disasters and other external threats.

 Improve business continuity

Recover key operational data and plan for risk mitigation so that your business is up and running as soon as possible.
Explore

Explore options in-depth for workload-specific data protection for your Azure, Dynamics 365, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce cloud applications.
IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Azure

Embark on your cloud journey with Azure and experience the unparalleled flexibility and agility it offers. Find out more about how Azure can revolutionize your business today.

Learn more IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Dynamics 365

Harness the power of IBM's expertise in storage systems and data protection to ensure the safety and accessibility of your business's critical Dynamics 365 workloads.

Learn more IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Google Workspace

Securely backup and restore your Google Workspace data with IBM Storage Protect for Cloud, ensuring its availability and protection in case of any data loss or corruption.

Learn more IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Microsoft 365

Experience data protection and seamless integration that'll leave you eager to learn more about this game-changing solution.

Learn more IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Salesforce

Elevate your Salesforce data security like never before with IBM Storage Protect for Cloud. Discover unparalleled data protection and resilience for your Salesforce ecosystem that will leave you wondering how you ever lived without it.

Learn more
Features A true SaaS platform

Available globally on Microsoft Azure, there is no installation, no patches to apply and no updates to implement.

 Full or incremental backup and restore

Granular recovery lets you manage version conflicts to ensure the most authoritative copy is recovered.

 Granular restoration capabilities

Filter content to restore based on content type, owner, date created, file size, email subject, date sent and more.

 Centralized management and reporting

Provides tracking, management and reporting of backup data and restore processes from one console.

 Enhanced security

With advanced cloud security tools, like bring your own encryption keys (BYOK), data storage (BYOS) and authentication (BYOA) all standard, with role-based access controls (RBAK), reliability is built into the platform.

 Flexible deployment

Secure your data in our Microsoft Azure storage, to your own cloud, or to any SFTP or FTP server.
Market credentials
For the 1st time, recognized as a visionary in Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

Learn how IBM is recognized as a visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.

 Access the report
Try now

Explore options to buy workload-specific data protection for your Azure, Dynamics 365, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce applications. 
IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Azure

Protect your Azure Active Directory, Azure Virtual Machines, Azure Blob and File Storage. Get full and incremental backup, cloud to cloud backup, point–in–time and granular restore capabilities to recover users, groups and applications.

Start a 30-day, no-charge trial IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Dynamics 365

Optimize your organization’s ability to rapidly recover from any threat, internal or external and backup crucial data across the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform.

Start a 30-day, no-charge trial IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Google Workspace

Effortlessly safeguard and recover your valuable Google Workspace data using IBM Storage Protect for Cloud, guaranteeing its uninterrupted accessibility and shielding it from potential loss or damage.

Start a 30-day, no-charge trial IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Microsoft 365

Get cost-effective enterprise-class protection with item-level restore capability and backup service for your Microsoft 365 data in SharePoint Online, Exchange Online, Project Online, OneDrive, Groups, Teams and public folders.

Start a 30-day, no-charge trial IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Salesforce

Access backup and mass restore capabilities for your cloud-based Salesforce workloads with fine granularity. Use with your choice of Azure Storage or other public cloud, private cloud, or a third-party data center.

Start a 30-day, no-charge trial
Related products IBM FlashSystem® data storage

Keep your data safe and reduce costs with our advanced data storage technology.

 IBM Storage Defender

Safeguard data from threats and recover faster in a secure environment to ensure business continuity.
Take the next step

Learn how to improve data resilience across your cloud–based applications with IBM Storage Protect for Cloud.
More ways to explore Documentation Support Community IBM Redbooks® Support and Services Global financing Education and training Partners