Home Cloud Cloud Disaster Recovery Solutions I IBM Cloud disaster recovery solutions
Protect your data with a cloud disaster recovery plan
See our free disaster recovery offers Talk with a specialist
Man viewing laptop computer in office at night
Cloud Disaster Recovery Solutions Overview

Even a minor outage can put you at a competitive disadvantage. Be ready with a business continuity plan that includes cloud backup and disaster recovery for your critical IT systems - without the expense of secondary infrastructure. Take advantage of built-in IBM Cloud geographic resiliency and security, mitigate the risk of downtime and protect sensitive data with IBM's cloud disaster recovery solutions.
Eliminate rewriting and refactoring

Eliminate application rewriting and refactoring with options to run IBM® Power®, IBM® AIX®, IBM® System i, IBM Z®, SAP, VMware and mission critical environments.

Cut costs

Reduce IT costs with a no-charge network backbone to replicate between more than 60 IBM Cloud data centers.

Protect your data

Adopt best-in-class data protection solutions, such as IBM Spectrum® Protect Plus, Veeam and Zerto, with integrated, automated deployments.

Management Improve the management of infrastructure, apps, processes and entire cloud environments. IBM® Backup as a Service

A robust range of onsite, offsite and hybrid cloud-based data protection solutions for backup, retention and retrieval.

Explore BaaS IBM Resiliency Services®

Business continuity consulting and fully managed resiliency services, including backup, disaster recovery, orchestration and cyber resiliency.

Explore Resiliency Services IBM® Resiliency Disaster Recovery as a Service

Cloud-enabled DR solutions to help ensure speed and ease of cloud recovery.

Explore DRaaS

Cloud disaster recovery solutions

Migration Move existing applications and data to the cloud with a portfolio of disaster recovery-focused migration tools and services. IBM Spectrum® Protect Plus

A modern data protection solution for virtual machines, databases and containers.

Learn more Veeam on IBM Cloud®

A backup and recovery solution for your virtualized or non-virtualized workloads.

Explore Veeam Zerto on IBM Cloud®

A disaster recovery solution for your critical virtualized environments.

Explore Zerto
Storage Scale capacity without interruption and deploy globally to achieve higher application performance. IBM Cloud® Backup

Automated backup as a service to securely protect workloads on IBM Cloud.

Explore Backup IBM Cloud® Object Storage

An unstructured data storage service designed for durability, resiliency and security.

Explore Cloud Object Storage
What are backup and disaster recovery?

Understand the essentials of backup and disaster recovery to minimize the impact of unplanned downtime on your business.

 Business continuity and disaster recovery planning

Explore the process of disaster recovery planning and gain insight on whether cloud-based disaster recovery is the right choice for protecting your business.

 A guide to backup and restore

Take advantage of increasingly scalable, capable and affordable backup and recovery solutions to continue your digital transformation.
Levitar and IBM
  • More than 50% faster recovery times for client environments
  • Deployment times reduced from weeks to hours

Levitar accelerated service delivery and lowered IT costs by migrating its backup and disaster recovery (DR) service to an IBM Cloud environment.
Next steps

Protect data from disaster. Explore all IBM Cloud disaster recovery solutions.

See our free disaster recovery offers