DRPs help ensure that businesses are prepared to face many different types of disasters, including power outages, ransomware and malware attacks, natural disasters and much more.

A strong DRP quickly and effectively helps restore connectivity and repair data loss after a disaster. Companies worldwide were set to spend USD 219 billion in 2023 alone on cybersecurity, a 12% increase from the previous year, according to a report by the International Data Corporation (link resides outside ibm.com).

What is a business continuity plan?

Like a DRP, a business continuity plan (BCP) is part of the disaster recovery process that helps businesses restore normal operations after a disaster happened. BCPs typically take a broader look at threats and resolution options than DRPs, focusing on what a company will need to restore basic business functions after an incident.

What is an incident response plan?

Incident response plans (IRPs) are a kind of DRP that focuses exclusively on cybersecurity and threats to information systems. An IRP clearly outlines an organization’s emergency response from the moment that they detect a threat through to its mitigation and resolution. An IRP seeks to address the specific damage done by a cyberattack, and focuses exclusively on preparedness for threats to technology, IT infrastructure, business operations and reputation.