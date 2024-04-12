What is fintech?

It is also used interchangeably with the term fintech startup, which refers to a company whose core capability is in the development and/or delivery of fintech products and services.

As smartphones and other digital devices have gained popularity, fintech use cases have increased steadily. Today, popular mobile apps help people set financial goals, apply for mortgages, file taxes and much, much more. At the enterprise level, businesses across the financial industry are constantly on the lookout for ways to deploy fintech to increase their capabilities and offer more products and services to their customers.

The evolution of the term

The term ‘‘fintech,’’ a combination of the words ‘‘finance’’ and ‘‘technology,’’ was initially used by banks to describe technolog that helped them track and manage their clients’ accounts. However, in the last five years, the term has shifted to include more consumer-related services, such as apps and software that are used to create budgets, track spending and buy and sell stocks. Today, the term fintech can be used to describe technologies, services and companies in the financial sector that focus on a variety of capabilities, including retail banking, financial education, fundraising, cryptocurrencies, investment management and more.