Whether your business is banking, insurance or capital markets, IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) accelerates product delivery to support regulatory readiness and aids in controlling soaring compliance and regulatory costs. ELM is a holistic, end-to-end software engineering management environment that provides full transparency and traceability across development and product delivery processes. Real-time dashboards and customizable reports provide “delivery intelligence” into the actual status of development and delivery thereby ensuring that the entire organization has an accurate view of project status and readiness for launching new offerings and products.
What fuels the need for digital transformation in banking and what tools and processes can help you succeed faster?
Manage requirement hierarchies and the impact of changes across the development team.
Increase productivity by reusing software components across multiple applications. Reduce time and cost, increase quality and facilitate a shift from project to product delivery.
Provide visibility and traceability across the development teams. Ensure all stakeholders have current data through customizable dashboard and reports.
Enable visibility, collaboration and alignment across departments and stakeholders.
Adopt agile methods across development teams. Manage programs and projects following SAFe, lean or agile practices to support the process that best fits your organization.
Integrate compliance requirements into development processes. Manage compliance activities, change management, impact analysis and evidence across standards like Basel, IFRS, MFID and NY-DFS Rule 500.