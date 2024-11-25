What is software development?

Software itself is the set of instructions or programs that tell a computer what to do. It is independent of hardware and makes computers programmable.

The goal of software development is to create a product that meets user needs and business objectives in an efficient, repeatable and secure way. Software developers, programmers and software engineers develop software through a series of steps called the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Artificial intelligence-powered tools and generative AI are increasingly used to assist software development teams in producing and testing code.

Modern enterprises often use a DevOps model—a set of practices, protocols and technologies used to accelerate the delivery of higher-quality applications and services. DevOps teams combine and automate the work of software development and IT operations teams. DevOps teams focus on continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), processes that use automation to deploy small, frequent updates to continually improve software performance.

So much of modern life—business or otherwise—relies on software solutions. From the phones and computers used for personal tasks or to complete our jobs, to the software systems in use at the utility companies that deliver services to homes, businesses and more. Software is ubiquitous and software development is the crucial process that brings these applications and systems to life.