What is requirements management?

Requirements management plan (RMP)

A requirements management plan (RMP) helps explain how you will receive, analyze, document and manage all the requirements within a project. The plan usually covers everything from initial information gathering of the high-level project to more detailed product requirements that could be gathered throughout the lifecycle of a project.

Key items to define in a requirements management plan are the project overview, requirements gathering process, roles and responsibilities, tools and traceability.

Requirements management process

When looking for requirements management tools, there are a few key features to look for.

A typical requirements management process complements the systems engineering V model through these steps:

Collect initial requirements from stakeholders

Analyze requirements

Define and record requirements

Prioritize requirements

Agree on and approve requirements

Trace requirements to work items

Query stakeholders after implementation on needed changes to requirements

Use test management to verify and validate system requirements

Assess the impact of changes

Revise requirements

Document changes

By implementing these steps, engineering teams are able to harness the complexity inherent in developing smart connected products. Using a requirements management solution helps to streamline the process so you can optimize your speed to market and expand your opportunities while improving quality.

Digital requirements management

Digital requirements management is a beneficial way to capture, trace, analyze and manage requirements changes. Digital management ensures that changes are tracked in a secure, central location and it allows for strengthened collaboration between team members. Increased transparency minimizes duplicate work and enhances agility while helping to ensure that requirements adhere to standards and compliance.

Requirements attributes

A “good” requirement has certain characteristics like being:

Specific

Testable

Clear and concise

Accurate

Understandable

Feasible and realistic

Necessary

Sets of requirements should also be evaluated and should be consistent and nonredundant.