IBM Blockchain technology provides the real-time visibility, and if a variance occurs at any stopping point on the supply chain, both The Home Depot and its vendors can address the issue right away. Being able to quickly identify where the problem began allows the retailer and suppliers flexibly in handling situations.

By design, blockchain creates a permanent, unchangeable record of real-time data — so no one can alter or remove it. Role-based access means that vendors see only what they need to see. No other vendor is going to see another vendor’s information.

“We’re essentially allowing vendors to have visibility into our receiving, and they’re allowing us visibility into what they’ve shipped,” explains Quartel. “It’s almost like a settlement is happening with every single transaction versus waiting six, nine, twelve months down the road.”

“We start running through the different smart contracts. Is it a unit of measure issue?” Quartel continues. “Is it, ‘I received it in one location, but for whatever reason, I’m not receiving it in the second location?’ Each one of those is a stop point where we can potentially make the call as to whether there was an issue with the vendor or an issue with us. And we’re making that call in real time.”

The vendors that have come on board with The Home Depot’s new supply chain system have provided a great start to bridging the gaps in visibility and communication, and the result has been a true collaboration between the entities. The new process has greatly improved efficiencies for vendors and The Home Depot team, allowing the retailer to focus on other ways to improve the customer experience within its stores.

“What really appealed to me is a real-time interaction with the vendor where we’re both looking at the same thing. It allowed us to really speak the same language when we’re going through disputes,” says Richa. “It also puts data at our fingertips to determine what’s really causing the dispute in the beginning. The more that we can do that in a seamless fashion, it takes manual intervention out from both us and our suppliers.”