What is product development?

Product development is a collaborative and interdisciplinary endeavor. While the composition of a product development team may differ depending on the product being developed and the company behind it, specialists from functions such as product marketing, product design and engineering play key roles in a successful product development process. In addition, product managers may convene cross-functional teams and fill various other roles in the product development process.1 While product managers may sound similar to project managers, product managers tend to work on more strategic tasks, while project managers focus more on logistics and tactics.2

External stakeholders also participate in product development. Customer feedback following a product’s launch and over a product’s lifecycle helps inform and influence subsequent product development cycles, when product development teams refine the product in new iterations.