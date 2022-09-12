Home Business Operations Solutions Business operations solutions for digital transformation
Build a more resilient business with AI-powered solutions for intelligent asset management and supply chain.
Explore connected operations
Aerial view of a refinery located next to a river lit up in the evening
Overview
Meet opportunity with innovation

It’s a dynamic world. Businesses today are constantly challenged to do more in order to meet stakeholders' expectations. That’s why forward-looking organizations are finding new ways to use data to achieve their operational goals. 

Intelligent asset management makes leveraging your data simple using advanced AI and the latest technologies to optimize asset performance and automate enterprise operations. Enabling you to derive insights from your data that increase efficiency, extend asset lifecycles, reduce downtime and costs – all while building resiliency and sustainability into your business and supply chains following a well-defined roadmap.

 Read about intelligent automation for connected assets

Intelligent asset management

Overview Put data and AI to work with IBM intelligent asset management solutions and start gaining the insights you need to build resiliency and sustainability into your business. Explore the IAM guide Read the solution brief
Monitor and measure operations and facilities Enhance operational efficiency by employing AI-powered remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and AI to monitor, measure, and manage operations and facilities. Take control of environmental data that impacts operations and gather your data to accurately represent ESG reporting on your assets and operations. Learn how to monitor asset performance Explore weather and environmental solutions
Manage assets, infrastructure, and resources Manage assets, infrastructure, and resources with enterprise asset and facility management platforms built on best-in-class workflows and data models with industry specific solutions. All supported by a full range of industry solutions. Explore asset management solutions Simplify your real estate and facilities management
Improve product and service quality Improve product and service quality with computer vision and AI assistants. Analyze operations and respond in real-time to ensure customer satisfaction and improve customer experience, cost control, and quality outcomes. Learn more about AI-powered visual inspection Create productive workplace experiences
Supply chain optimization
Build intelligent, resilient supply chains to deliver better business outcomes with solutions powered by AI and blockchain. Explore supply chain solutions Learn about IBM Sterling

Business automation

Business Automation Software Business automation tools empower you to manage your end-to-end business processes and respond quickly to changing market conditions. Learn more about IBM Business Automation Read about Intelligent Automation
AI-powered business automation A modular business automation platform that helps analyze workflows, design apps with low-code tooling, assign tasks to bots and track performance. IBM® Cloud Pak® for Business Automation Review 8 rules of operational excellence
Maximize automation success with process mining Gain transparency, pinpoint inefficiencies and prioritize change. Use insights to take corrective actions and automatically generate RPA bots. Discover IBM Process Mining Read about driving digital transformation (2.0 MB)
Faster ROI with robotic process automation (RPA) Software bots use AI insights to complete tasks quickly, enabling a digital transformation and automating business and IT processes at scale. Check out IBM Robotic Process Automation Explore our no-hype RPA buyers guide
Related offerings Blockchain

Put blockchain at the center of your digital transformation through trust, transparency and newfound collaboration.

 Explore blockchain solutions B2B collaboration

Enable smart, frictionless and secure B2B connectivity.

 Explore B2B collaboration solutions Engineering

Streamline your engineering lifecycle management.

 Explore engineering solutions
Client stories Sund & Baelt

Global company is helping IBM develop an AI-powered, IoT solution to prolong the lifespan of bridges, tunnels, highways and railroads.

 Watch the Sund & Baelt video (01:47) Oncor

Oncor’s operations director discusses the value of predictive maintenance to reduce the volume and impact of energy outages.

 Watch the Oncor story (01:58) Melbourne Water

Melbourne Water improves stormwater management with IBM Maximo solutions.

 Read the Melbourne story Mercedes-Benz Cars

Representatives of Mercedes-Benz Cars discuss embracing digital and operational transformation in engineering.

 Watch the Mercedes-Benz story (03:08) JOANN Stores

JOANN Stores quickly pivots its supply chain to handle skyrocketing online orders during COVID-19.

 Watch the JOANN story (02:19)
