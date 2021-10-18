What is continuous deployment?

While “continuous deployment” and “continuous delivery” may sound like the same thing, they are actually two different approaches to frequent release.

Continuous delivery is a software development practice where software is built in such a way that it can be released into production at any given time. To accomplish this, a continuous delivery model involves production-like test environments. New builds performed in a continuous delivery solution are automatically deployed into an automatic quality-assurance testing environment that tests for any number of errors and inconsistencies. After the code passes all tests, continuous delivery requires human intervention to approve deployments into production. The deployment itself is then performed by automation.

Continuous deployment takes automation a step further and removes the need for manual intervention. The tests and developers are considered trustworthy enough that an approval for production release is not required. If the tests pass, the new code is considered to be approved, and the deployment to production just happens.

Continuous deployment is the natural outcome of continuous delivery done well. Eventually, the manual approval delivers little or no value and is merely slowly things down. At that point, it is done away with and continuous delivery becomes continuous deployment.

Continuous deployment versus continuous integration

Another key element in ensuring seamless, continuous deployment is continuous integration. In order for automation of deployment processes to work, all the developers working on a project need an efficient way of communicating the changes that take place. Continuous integration makes this possible.

Typically, when working on the same software development project, developers work off of individual copies of a master branch of code. However, functionality issues and bugs can occur after developers merge their changes onto the main codebase, especially when developers work independently from each other. The longer they work independently, the higher the risk.

With CI, everyone merges their code changes into a repository at least once per day. As updates occur, automated build tests run to ensure that any changes remain compatible with the master branch. This acts as a fail-safe to catch integration problems as quickly as possible.