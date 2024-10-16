What is cloud storage?

The cloud service provider (CSP) hosts, secures, manages and maintains the servers associated with cloud infrastructure and helps ensure that users can access the data whenever needed. The customer is responsible for securing data, applications and workloads deployed within the cloud.

Cloud storage delivers a cost-effective, scalable alternative to storing files on premises (or offline) on hard disk drives or storage networks. Computer hard disk drives can only store a finite amount of data. When users run out of storage, they need to transfer files to an external storage device.

Traditionally, organizations built and maintained storage area networks (SANs) to archive data and files. However, SANs are expensive to maintain because as stored data grows, companies must invest in adding physical servers and other IT infrastructure to accommodate increased demand.

Cloud storage services provide elasticity, which allows users to scale capacity as data volumes increase or dial down capacity, if necessary. By storing data in the cloud, organizations can save by paying for storage technology and capacity as a service rather than investing in the capital costs of building and maintaining in-house storage networks.

With cloud storage, you only pay for exactly the capacity you use. While your costs might increase over time to account for higher data volumes, you don't have to overprovision storage networks in anticipation of increased data volume.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a massive increase in cloud storage as businesses sought ways to support the remote workforce. A 2023 report from Fortune Market Insights details the global cloud storage market value at USD 108.69 billion.1 The study projects this market to grow from USD 132.03 billion in 2024 to USD 665 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

An increased demand for advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics, coupled with the need to support huge volumes of unstructured data, are driving this growth.