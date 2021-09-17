What is a bare metal server?

Unlike traditional cloud computing, which is based on virtual machines, bare metal servers do not come with a hypervisor preinstalled and give the user complete control over their server infrastructure.

With a bare metal server, because users get complete control over the physical machine, they have the flexibility to choose their operating system, avoid the noisy neighbor challenges of shared infrastructure, and finely tune hardware and software for specific, often data-intensive, workloads.

Along with virtual machines, networking and storage, bare metal servers are a foundational component of the infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) stack in cloud computing.