IBM GPU Cloud server
Overview

Provision NVIDIA GPUs for Generative AI, Traditional AI, HPC and Visualization use cases on the trusted, secure and cost-effective IBM Cloud infrastructure.
 
Use cases
Generative AI with Foundation Models

Train, validate, tune and deploy Gen AI models for a variety of use cases like customer service, digital labor and application modernization.

Traditional AI

Use AI and ML algorithms to forecast and make predictions, based on specific user needs and business requirements.

HPC Workloads

Improved networking and memory of GPUs to speed up compute intensive applications for Financial, EDA and Life Science workloads.

Visualization and Gaming

Use GPUs to support engineering simulation, product design workstations, gaming, 3D modelling, AR/VR.

Optimized Infrastructure for AI workflow Train

Long-running job on high end GPU infrastructure

10-500+ high-end GPUs (per job)

Recommended GPUs: H100, L40S

 Fine-tune

Model tuning with custom data set for downstream tasks

1+ mid high-end GPU (per job)

Recommended GPUs: L40S

 Inference

Sensitivity to latency & throughput, always cost-sensitive

Single or fraction of GPU per task

Recommended GPUs: L40S, L4
GPU options on Virtual Servers for VPC

GPU

VCPUs

RAM

Bandwidth

1 x NVIDIA L4 24 GB 

16

80 GB

32 Gbps

2 x NVIDIA L4 24 GB 

32

160 GB

64 Gbps

4 x NVIDIA L4 24 GB

64

320 GB

128 Gbps 

1 x NVIDIA L40S 48 GB

24

120 GB 

48 Gbps

2 x NVIDIA L40S 48 GB 

48

240 GB

96 Gbps 

1 x NVIDIA Tesla V100 16 GB 

8

64 GB 

16 Gbps

1 x NVIDIA Tesla V100 16 GB 

16

128 GB

32 Gbps

2 x NVIDIA Tesla V100 16 GB 

16

128 GB

32 Gbps

2 x NVIDIA Tesla V100 16 GB

32

256 GB

64 Gbps

H100 GPUs coming soon

GPU options on Red Hat OpenShift*

Profile name 

GPU

VCPUs

RAM

Bandwidth

gx3.16x80.l4

1 x NVIDIA L4 24 GB 

16

80 GB

32 Gbps

gx3.32x160.2l4

2 x NVIDIA L4 24 GB 

32

160 GB

32 Gbps

gx3.64x320.4l4

4 x NVIDIA L4 24 GB

64

320 GB

32 Gbps

GPU options on Virtual Server for Classic*

GPU

VCPUs

RAM

1 x P100

8

60 GB

2 x P100

16

120 GB

GPU options on Bare Metal Server for Classic*

GPU

CPU

Cores

RAM

NVIDIA T4

Intel Xeon 8474

96

Up to 2048 GB

NVIDIA T4

Intel Xeon 8474

48

Up to 2048 GB

NVIDIA T4

Intel Xeon 8474

64

Up to 2048 GB

Hybrid by design stack for GenAI deployment AI Assistants

Unlock productivity with out of the box AI assistants for customer service, digital labor and application modernization.

AI Platform

Build, scale and govern AI across your business —all on one platform.

Data Platform

Breakthrough data barriers and accelerate AI with global data platform.

Hybrid Cloud Platform

Deploy AI models anywhere with hybrid cloud platform.

 GPU Infrastructure

Cloud: GPUs on IBM Cloud, On-premise: IBM Storage Fusion.

Case studies IBM and NASA

IBM and NASA collaborate on climate change with AI models.

 Know more Crush Bank

IBM watsonx increased help desk ticket resolutions by 40% per day.

 

 Know more Blendow Group

Blendow Group collaborated with IBM ,reduced the time required for discovery and analysis of legal documents by 70%.

 Know more
Resources Supercharging IBM’s cloud-native AI supercomputer How IBM is helping clients deploy Foundation Models Webinar : Hybrid cloud for generative AI and performance-intensive workloads
Get Started

Discover how you can configure a GPU for VPC and Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud these integration solutions to achieve new levels of business performance.

 

 

Next steps

Footnotes

20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.