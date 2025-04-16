High-performance computing solutions

Tackle large-scale, compute-intensive challenges and speed time to insight with hybrid cloud HPC solutions

Discover hybrid cloud HPC solutions from IBM to capably meet today’s business needs. IBM offers a complete portfolio of integrated high-performance-computing (HPC) hybrid solutions, including the new 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, which give you the flexibility to manage compute-intensive simulation, modelling and AI workloads on-premises and/or in the cloud. We can also help you transform via professional services from our Expert Labs and Consulting.

Featured news

Webinar with Cadence: Enroll for event April 29th or to catch the Replay on demand

 Join the HPC Community: Connect, Collaborate, Innovate

Engage in HPC discussions, share expertise, and learn from industry leaders – all in one place.

 Read latest Hyperion Research white paper on the Evolution of HPC

Hyperion Research white paper: The Evolution of HPC Includes Strong Use of Hybrid Cloud.
IBM Cloud HPC benefits
Improved time to market

Choose from IaaS and HPC software solutions to configure, deploy and burst powerful HPC workloads with complete automation and an integrated user experience.
Elevated performance

Use the latest compute and GPU accelerators to power HPC and AI with our bare metal and virtual servers, while mixing and matching the right infrastructure.
Better cost control

Pay only for the compute power used for bare metal and virtual server instances, with a cloud model that eliminates idle on-premises capacity and improves utilization.

Solutions

HPC workload schedulers IaaS Services More solutions
Physical Design Verification
Engineer in Power data center
New paper
Download this new paper on significant performance improvements in Physical Design Verification using Synopsys IC Validator on IBM Power systems
A female teacher is explaining a graph on a whiteboard to her students. The classroom setting emphasizes learning and education, fostering engagement and understanding of mathematical concepts.
Live demo
You can request a live demonstration to experience this Synopsys IC Validator on IBM Power systems solution for Physical Design Verification
Featured Client Use Cases
motherboard
Cadence Leverages IBM Cloud HPC to Accelerate Electronic Chip and System Design Software Development
Close up of a group of students socializing in the lobby of the university
University of Birmingham - Driving innovative research forward by taking control of data
Professor watching college students studying in classroom
Memorial University and IBM partner to build CAIR, one of Canada’s fastest computing environments
Resources IBM Cloud® HPC
Get automated provisioning and seamless management of your HPC cloud environment, including integrated compute infrastructure and tooling, workload schedulers and high-performance storage. Address compute demand peaks by extending capacity as needed, and pay for only what you use.
Leveraging IBM Cloud for Electronic Design Automation (EDA) workloads
Discover how EDA companies are continually growing their HPC environments at scale to meet the needs of high fidelity simulations and modeling workloads.
How HPC helps Financial Services with risk analysis
Learn how HPC helps financial institutions conduct critical risk analysis to meet regulatory requirements.
How the semiconductor industry is leveraging high-performance computing to drive innovation
A hybrid cloud approach delivers the agility, flexibility and security required to fill these demands.
Meet VELA, IBM’s first AI-optimized, cloud-native supercomputer
The go-to environment for IBM researchers creating our most advanced AI capabilities, including our work on foundation models. VELA is where we collaborate with partners to train models of many kinds.
IBM Quantum leads the world in quantum computing
This nascent technology is widely expected to solve valuable problems that today’s most powerful classical supercomputers cannot solve and never will.
