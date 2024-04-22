IBM Cloud Code Engine is a fully managed serverless platform that can be used to host cloud native applications whether those are container images, 12-factor apps, functions, batch jobs or just a piece of code. Developers get the best of all worlds by simply choosing which runtime feature they want instead of having to choose one type of hosting platform (CaaS, PaaS, FaaS) with its runtime limitations. IBM Cloud Code Engine helps solve for the complexities of the runtime hosting environment, allowing developers to focus on code and not infrastructure management. IBM Cloud Code Engine allows developers to deploy various artifacts (container images, source code, batch jobs and the like) in a single user experience and will dynamically scale the resulting applications up and down — even to zero — so users pay only when their workloads are running.