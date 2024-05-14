Eljun first learned about Sweden’s Startup with IBM Accelerator program in April 2020. Until then, the company’s focus had been on developing features and demonstrating its solution to potential partners and investors. Eljun’s vision is to build a network that connects electric vehicle owners to electric charging station owners in a mutually beneficial manner. Vehicle owners can use the solution to locate convenient charging stations, while charging station owners can use it to earn money in the hours when their stations are not otherwise in use.

Eljun developed the solution’s key features using Kubernetes clusters, so when it came time to move to a cloud environment, Eljun sought a provider that embraced open-source technology, too. “We chose IBM Cloud because IBM has adopted a number of open-source tools,” says Stenbock. “Not only did that help us avoid locking ourselves into a particular homegrown solution, but it also made it very easy to port all of our Kubernetes clusters over to IBM.”

After moving the solution to the IBM cloud, Eljun began looking at different managed service platforms. Eljun’s service management needs are unique because information flows in a somewhat ad hoc fashion. “The majority of our processing is when someone seeks a charger or when the charging begins or ends,” says Stenbock. “We needed something that would be flexible in terms of resource utilization.”

That, Stenbock soon learned, meant Eljun’s solution was best suited to a serverless environment. When his contact at the Startup with IBM Accelerator suggested IBM Cloud Code Engine, it didn’t take long for Stenbock to make his decision. “We saw a use case at an IBM Think event, and right away we decided to migrate over to IBM Cloud Code Engine because it’s technically just Kubernetes clusters running at the back end. It was a natural move for us that required just a few changes to the application.”

Today, Eljun is running more than 10 different microservices on the IBM platform. “Having IBM Cloud Code Engine manage all of the scaling up and down and in and out means I can just design the architecture and let it manage itself,” says Stenbock.

Today, that architecture consists of three distinct portals. The first is a mobile app for the user, which allows users to locate and book charging stations in advance. The second is a developer portal, which provides a password-protected place where partners can look at projects, get API keys, access tokens, add charging stations and more. Finally, the operations portal acts as the hub for Eljun’s internal management activities like creating clubs and connecting users.