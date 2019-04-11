Run and scale-up containerized workloads with the security leadership and open source innovation
Modernizing with containers offers numerous advantages for software development and deployment. Containers increase agility and accelerate innovation by enabling faster development cycles and reducing time to market. They improve portability and consistency across different environments, making it easier to move applications between development, testing and production stages.
Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift
Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration platform that provides the foundation for managing containerized applications. Red Hat® OpenShift® is a commercial enterprise-ready container platform built on top of Kubernetes.
A container creates an executable package of software that is abstracted away from (not tied to or dependent upon) the host operating system (OS). Hence, it is portable and able to run uniformly and consistently across any platform or cloud.
Developing and deploying containers increases agility and allows applications to work in cloud environments that best meet business needs.
Containers are “lightweight,” meaning they share the machine’s OS kernel. This feature not only drives higher server efficiencies but also reduces server and licensing costs while speeding up start times, as there is no OS to boot.
Deploy highly available, fully managed Red Hat OpenShift clusters with a click of a button.
Run serverless applications from source code or container images.
Simplify the deployment, management and operations of Kubernetes.
Easily deploy Red Hat OpenShift applications and watsonx™. Fusion is available as two flexible options to support your hybrid cloud needs.
Run virtualized applications on IBM Fusion with Red Hat OpenShift to provide the flexibility, security and cost savings toward the journey to a cloud-native future.
Explore five foundational application data services that deliver a consistent experience across public cloud and on-premises bare metal or virtualized platforms.
Industry-standard cloud technologies to build and run z/OS® UNIX applications as containers on z/OS.
Container frameworks have proven exceedingly capable of generating stable workflows with optimized runtimes and continuous delivery.
Explore AI insights powered by IBM Cloud® Containers, available to businesses around the world.
Make airport check-ins fast and easy by adoption of microservices architecture on an open, highly scalable hybrid-cloud platform.
Connect electric vehicle owners to charging station owners by scaling up and down and in and out your serverless infrastructure.
Learn how the IBM Cloud Containers portfolio can help solve your business needs.
The easiest way to deploy OpenShift applications and watsonx.