Modernizing with containers offers numerous advantages for software development and deployment. Containers increase agility and accelerate innovation by enabling faster development cycles and reducing time to market. They improve portability and consistency across different environments, making it easier to move applications between development, testing and production stages.

Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift

Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration platform that provides the foundation for managing containerized applications. Red Hat® OpenShift® is a commercial enterprise-ready container platform built on top of Kubernetes.