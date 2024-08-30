The containerized applications market is presently dominated by two entities:

Docker

The most commonly used containerization platform is Docker. Docker containers were originally built around the Docker Engine in 2013 and run according to an application programming interface (API). Docker is actually a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and its main benefit is its flexibility. Docker can take any application and its associated dependencies and turn it into a virtual container, which can then be run on any Windows, macOS or Linux-running computer. The system uses Docker images, which are read-only templates that are used for building containers, and Dockerfiles, which are text files that accompany and explain Docker images. Docker images and other container images require a space in which to run. This is managed by the container runtime—a software solution interacting with the OS to make the necessary room to run container images.

Kubernetes

The most popular container orchestration platform is Kubernetes, which was created by Google in 2014 and is still popular for the robust way it automates the deployment of software, enables scalability and supports container management. Further, Kubernetes is an open-source system and encourages the avid participation of contributors (who oversee the project now), with each software provider putting its own spin on Kubernetes. For example, with some services, users can not only create Kubernetes clusters but also deploy scalable web apps and analyze logs.

At present, Docker and Kubernetes are by far the most popularly used tools dealing with computer containers. According to recent containerization projections for 2024, Dockers now controls a massive 82.8% of this market, while Kubernetes checks in with an 11.52% market share.