Sweap had reached a tipping point. Since its founding in 2016, the Berlin-based SaaS startup had experienced rapid growth. As more and more customers adopted its event management software—covering all aspects of events, from initial email invitations to post-event evaluations—the company needed an IT infrastructure that could keep up.
To support its next stage of growth, Sweap needed an infrastructure that could do several things: scale up and down quickly based on customers’ fluctuating usage, offload maintenance so developers could focus on product creation and development, and protect personal data in compliance with strict German privacy regulations.
Sweap worked hand-in-hand with IBM to create a solution that answered these needs: an event management platform on IBM Cloud®. At the heart of the solution is IBM Cloud Code Engine, a fully managed, serverless cloud platform that enables developers to easily deploy and scale web applications.
IBM Cloud Object Storage provides the large-capacity storage needed to house customers’ volumes of event-related data. And Sweap uses IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service to store steady-state workloads—those that don’t need to scale—on a virtual private cloud. The platform is hosted on IBM Cloud in Frankfurt, which enables Sweap to manage compliance with European Union GDPR privacy requirements.
Today, the platform is up and running, and delivering on its promise. “IBM Cloud Code Engine empowers us at Sweap to handle peak demands—for example, for our email infrastructure with campaigns for large events,” says Sven Frauen, CIO and Co-Founder of Sweap. “The auto-scaling capabilities allow us to focus on delivering value without having to worry about infrastructure management.”
Developers now can focus on writing code and delivering new products and features, resulting in faster times to market. Sweap pays only for the computing power it uses, resulting in a 45% cost savings. And the solution’s built-in automation helps keep IT operations costs down and user errors at a minimum.
Sweap (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a full-scale events software provider, offering end-to-end management of online, in-person and hybrid events. Its goal is to make events the number 1 marketing channel for its clients. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America. August 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, IBM Cloud Pak, Netezza and IBM Watson are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client's systems and services ordered.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.