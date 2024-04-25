Sweap had reached a tipping point. Since its founding in 2016, the Berlin-based SaaS startup had experienced rapid growth. As more and more customers adopted its event management software—covering all aspects of events, from initial email invitations to post-event evaluations—the company needed an IT infrastructure that could keep up.

To support its next stage of growth, Sweap needed an infrastructure that could do several things: scale up and down quickly based on customers’ fluctuating usage, offload maintenance so developers could focus on product creation and development, and protect personal data in compliance with strict German privacy regulations.