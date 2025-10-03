IBM Cloud Code Engine introduces Serverless Fleets with GPUs

Enterprises in highly regulated industries, such as financial services, have a unique set of challenges that must be understood for true transformation to begin. These organizations are tasked with managing sensitive customer data, maintaining resilience and meeting changing regulatory requirements. Running compute-intensive workloads should not be an additional roadblock to innovation.



For example, insurance companies need vast amounts of compute power to run underwriting calculations, build pricing models, report to regulators, and adjust risk in real-time. Serverless Fleets supports these workloads, designed to make it easier and cost-effective for companies in the financial industry to run simulations, models and assessments.

“By embracing the power of Serverless Fleets and IBM Cloud Code Engine, MavenBlue is able stay ahead in our mission of delivering new insights, speed, and analytical agility for the insurance industry” said Paul Hagg, CTO of MavenBlue. “We have a robust set of next generation platforms that provide insights, forward-looking solvency analysis, and pricing models. Serverless Fleets help us to unlock the compute power we need in a flexible and cost-effective manner.”



The life sciences industry is similarly charged with upgrading system performance to remain competitive. Compute power for research and development is key, especially as pharmaceutical companies race to bring new therapies to market, streamline clinical trials and leverage data-driven insights. This requires them to have interoperable systems that prioritize security and reliability. Serverless Fleets can help life science organizations efficiently adapt to the ever-changing market by provisioning the infrastructure necessary without IT teams needing to do so.

“To fulfill Bayer’s mission ‘Health for all, Hunger for none’, we rely on innovative and high-performance solutions in our research and development. With Serverless Fleets, we’ve found a highly scalable and stable platform that enables us to execute even the most demanding compute-intensive tasks reliably—and at very fair conditions. At Bayer, we were particularly impressed by the ease of scaling and the outstanding support provided by IBM,” said Dr. Georg Mogk, Bayer AG, Prinzipal Expert Applied Mathematics.