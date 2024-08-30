As consumers, we put a lot of trust into banks and know they have access to a variety of data—ranging all the way from transactions and credit scores to things like our ages. While having all of this data is important to help deliver the types of high-quality and frictionless customer experiences we expect in today’s digital-first world, banks must first convert this data into actionable insights to create true value.

To analyze this data quickly and efficiently, banks can turn to AI and machine learning solutions powered by HPC. While HPC is not new to the financial services industry (with its long history in allowing organizations to perform calculations), now is the time for banks to transform and leverage HPC for a new era that is driven by AI and machine learning. By using HPC to power AI and machine learning, financial services institutions can make sense of data to help them make key business decisions.

For example, banks can leverage HPC-powered AI for critical situations like fraud detection or for non-urgent actions like customer service. In these scenarios, algorithms can identify unusual, potentially fraudulent activity on a customer’s credit card or detect specific sentiments (such as frustration or annoyance) in a customer service interaction powered by virtual assistants. In both scenarios, the algorithm can help trigger an action, such as flagging the suspicious credit card activity to the customer via text or transferring the customer to a live agent for further help before their frustrations escalate.

As the financial services industry continues to transform, banks can leverage HPC to help calculate their risk position on a daily basis to their regulators. If financial institutions can generate increasingly more accurate risk analyses and embrace next-generation technologies like AI and machine learning (all powered by HPC), they can drive their innovation goals while also addressing their regulatory requirements.