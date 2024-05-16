IBM Security and Compliance Center (SCC) is an integrated solutions suite to define policy as code, implement controls for secure data and workload deployments, and assess security and compliance posture, across hybrid multicloud environments.



Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP) drive the modernization of security and compliance for regulated industry and AI workloads. IBM SCC, as a comprehensive CNAPP solution, helps you centrally manage your organization’s security, risk and compliance to regulatory standards, enable security and DevOps teams, secure sensitive data and protect workloads with real-time threat detection and vulnerability management.

