What is InstructLab?

Instruct Lab was developed by IBM Research and RedHat, it is an open-source project, meaning it relies on a global community of developers (known as the InstructLab community) to build and maintain it.

The InstructLab Project was created to address problems constraining the development of large language models (LLMs), most notably the cost and complexity of training and data collection and the difficulty of contributing skills and knowledge.

According to Forbes, InstructLab has increased LLM performance and resolved several scaling challenges of traditional LLM training, eliminating the need for enterprises to build and maintain multiple LLMs. This is largely possible because of an LLM training method known as Large-scale Alignment for chatBots, or LAB, developed by IBM.