Thank you to those who joined us at Red Hat Summit 2024. Our discussions on AI solutions for application development and automation, built on Red Hat® OpenShift® and Red Hat® Ansible®, were instrumental in highlighting innovative strategies to elevate productivity and efficiency across industries.
As generative AI becomes increasingly vital, scaling its impact hinges on using intentional hybrid cloud strategies to enhance business results. Financial institutions are aware and are actively modernizing core systems to drive business outcomes, revamping their application portfolios, and preparing for the future. In this session banking client leaders who have undergone a digital transformation journey with Red Hat, shared their experience overcoming challenges in keeping pace with modern infrastructure amidst the regulatory constraints and increased customer demand for digital experiences.
In our modern world of AI and hyperscalers, financial institutions are still leveraging and reliant on mainframe systems. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on IBM Z and LinuxOne help keep these hyperscale’s on the edge of innovation. In this session attendees learned how to implement automation transformation into their infrastructure platforms.
In this session attendees joined discussions on how IBM watsonx.ai and Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed with IBM watsonx Code Assistant use OpenShift AI to address AI initiatives and challenges both today and in the future—including cost, lack of machine learning operations (MLOps) tools and responsible AI tools.
Our solutions with Red Hat include IBM watsonx (the data and AI platform with a set of AI assistants), IBM automation software, and the deep expertise of IBM Consulting to help you scale responsible AI in hybrid and multicloud environments across your business.
Accelerate Playbook creation in Ansible Automation Platform with generative AI-powered content recommendations.
Accelerate mainframe application modernization with generative AI.
Ansible deployment is a Github option for Instana users wanting to automate deployment and updating of the microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
Manages Kubernetes resources within OpenShift, generating specific automatable actions that continuously help ensure the health of applications running on OpenShift.
A fully integrated, turnkey platform for running and maintaining all on-premises Red Hat OpenShift applications.
A fully-managed OpenShift Container Platform on IBM Cloud so your compute hosts cluster can run on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers, IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers, or on your own hardware or third-party cloud using IBM Cloud Satellite.