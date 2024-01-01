Home Events Red Hat Summit IBM at Red Hat Summit 2024
Accelerate and scale AI with IBM and Red Hat

Thank you to those who joined us at Red Hat Summit 2024. Our discussions on AI solutions for application development and automation, built on Red Hat® OpenShift® and Red Hat® Ansible®, were instrumental in highlighting innovative strategies to elevate productivity and efficiency across industries.

We discussed the following topics:

  • Demystifying the process of Ansible Playbook creation through generative AI-powered content recommendations. This allows users to accept and run recommended code directly in editing environments with IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed.

  • Automating more actions and decisions to ensure performance and monitoring. At the same time, manage cost and compliance with automation software IBM Turbonomic for Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Instana for RH Ansible.

  • Accelerating transformation in the generative AI era by building open, secure hybrid cloud architectures with an ecosystem of partners—including IBM Consulting and Red Hat—that have expertise and codified playbooks.

  • Storing, safeguarding, managing, mobilizing and integrating data across the AI stack regardless of where the data resides or where the AI solution is running with Red Hat OpenShift for IBM Infrastructure.
7 May, 1:30 PM–2:15 PM MST Maximizing Hybrid Cloud in the GenAI Era for the Financial Industry

As generative AI becomes increasingly vital, scaling its impact hinges on using intentional hybrid cloud strategies to enhance business results. Financial institutions are aware and are actively modernizing core systems to drive business outcomes, revamping their application portfolios, and preparing for the future. In this session banking client leaders who have undergone a digital transformation journey with Red Hat, shared their experience overcoming challenges in keeping pace with modern infrastructure amidst the regulatory constraints and increased customer demand for digital experiences. 
8 May, 10:00 AM–10:20 AM MST Automating Intelligent Actions with Instana and Red Hat Ansible

In our modern world of AI and hyperscalers, financial institutions are still leveraging and reliant on mainframe systems. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on IBM Z and LinuxOne help keep these hyperscale’s on the edge of innovation. In this session attendees learned how to implement automation transformation into their infrastructure platforms.
9 May, 10:30AM–11:15 AM MST Generate up to 60% Automation Playbook Content Using watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible Lightspeed

In this session attendees joined discussions on how IBM watsonx.ai and Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed with IBM watsonx Code Assistant use OpenShift AI to address AI initiatives and challenges both today and in the future—including cost, lack of machine learning operations (MLOps) tools and responsible AI tools.
Our solutions with Red Hat include IBM watsonx (the data and AI platform with a set of AI assistants), IBM automation software, and the deep expertise of IBM Consulting to help you scale responsible AI in hybrid and multicloud environments across your business.

 watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed

Accelerate Playbook creation in Ansible Automation Platform with generative AI-powered content recommendations.

 Learn more Try for free watsonx Code Assistant for Z

Accelerate mainframe application modernization with generative AI.

 Learn more Book a live demo Ansible monitoring and deployment with IBM Instana

Ansible deployment is a Github option for Instana users wanting to automate deployment and updating of the microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.

 Learn more Try for free IBM Turbonomic for Red Hat OpenShift

Manages Kubernetes resources within OpenShift, generating specific automatable actions that continuously help ensure the health of applications running on OpenShift.

 Learn more Explore interactive demo IBM Storage Fusion on Red Hat OpenShift

A fully integrated, turnkey platform for running and maintaining all on-premises Red Hat OpenShift applications.

 Learn more Download the white paper Red Hat OpenShift for IBM Infrastructure

A fully-managed OpenShift Container Platform on IBM Cloud so your compute hosts cluster can run on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers, IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers, or on your own hardware or third-party cloud using IBM Cloud Satellite.

 Learn more Try with a USD 200 credit

Client stories Water Corporation

An agile, automation-first strategy using the Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed platform accelerated SAP migration efforts.

 Delta Airlines

Building a consistent, standards-based approach to development, security and operations across clouds on Red Hat OpenShift.
