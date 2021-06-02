Build a Business Taxonomy in Four Steps

Include classifications in the conditions for data protection rules. For example, you can create a rule to deny access to certain users if the asset is classified as PII or confidential.

2. Concentrate on the meaning of business definitions

Use the language of your industry in the form of logical or business intelligence models to power existing terms and standards already set in place.

Business terms help define terms across the organization to have a unified understanding, allowing users to quickly find what they need and understand the tables and columns’ business context. For example, organizations can also use business terms to simplify the writing of data policy rules, using one business term instead of multiple column names.

Organizations can also use business terms to link columns, assets, policies and rules with the same type of data. For example, Reference Data allows customers to define a standard set of valid values for general lookup or define data classes. Organizations can also manage hierarchies and relationships in reference data and then relate a Reference Data Set to a business ontology.

3. Establish benefits and gain interest

Communicate to your organization to help them understand the advantages of having a single source of truth where all information is stored.

Within IBM Watson Knowledge Catalog lies a central knowledge catalog that serves as a single source of truth for data engineers, data stewards, data scientists and business analysts to gain self-service access to enterprise data that they can trust and use confidently. Organizations can drive self-service discovery and automate decision-making to evolve the business by providing and allowing access to a view of all information for those that need it.

Global Search within IBM Watson Knowledge Catalog enables stakeholders to search across many catalogs, projects, assets and other governance artifacts created within the organization that they are authorized to access. Collaboration capabilities allow business units, users and data owners to leave comments, assign a rating to an asset or assign a task to other users.

Additionally, data profiling capabilities generate metadata and statistics about its content and compute quality data scores for data assets and columns, helping stakeholders identify and understand what actions to take to improve data quality.

4. Develop and commit to milestones

Establish official milestones that your organization will commit to for implementing business categories, business terms and correct assignment of user roles — and the data catalog process.

Each organization has unique needs where stakeholders in and out of IT need to add value to drive success. The process flows for an organization may look something like the framework below: