Our Data Matters hub features expert commentary on how to optimize your most valuable AI asset: your unique data.

Siloed data is wasted data. Learn to unify structured and unstructured data.

Your AI is only as good as your data. Discover how to curate and enrich it.

Prepare and manage the type of high-quality data that fuels accurate and impactful AI.

Faster ROI starts with better data management

AI at scale starts with a strong data foundation that empowers you to access, unify, govern and secure all your data—whether it’s structured or unstructured, in the cloud or on prem. After all, there’s nothing generic about your business, so why train your AI on generic data?

Case studies

Intelligence in the Octagon

UFC and IBM partnered to balance large-scale data analysis with engaging storytelling.
AI in the driver’s seat

On the paddock, the data flows faster than the cars themselves. Ferrari and IBM partnered on a digital fan experience that is “literally race day in your pocket.”
Data leaders get real

There’s preparing AI-ready data in theory and there’s preparing AI-ready data in practice. Technology leaders from USAA, Microsoft, AT&T and Lockheed Martin give candid insights on how to build a data foundation that accelerates innovation.

Research and insights

Ch. 1: Access and unify

IBM’s Edward Calvesbert and Fariya Syed-Ali explain how to make hard-to-reach data easy to use.

Ch. 2: Prepare and manage

IBM’s Scott Brokaw outlines how to boost data quality through curation and enrichment.

