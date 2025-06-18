To deliver faster, smarter and more engaging content, UFC partnered with IBM to build the UFC Insights Engine—an AI-powered platform that creates automated insights for fights and fighters. At the core of the solution is IBM® watsonx Orchestrate®, which begins with a pre-fight insights agent. Through a unified conversational interface, UFC researchers can ask complex questions, analyze trends and generate tailored insights, all routed to the most suitable AI component via watsonx Orchestrate. This orchestration integrates advanced tools, such as text-to-SQL pipelines for structured data queries and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines powered by leading open-source large language models (LLMs), including IBM Granite® and Llama, to surface relevant insights from vast repositories of historical data. These LLMs help generate high-quality, contextual responses by retrieving and grounding information in domain-specific content. IBM watsonx allows flexibility in model choice, enabling UFC researchers to select the model best suited for each task.

Trained on a vast library of UFC historical data—including fight stats, athlete profiles, and outcomes—IBM watsonx.ai® extracts insights by identifying the key performance indicators that influence fight results. Rather than offering simple predictions, the IBM solution helps highlight the critical stats that shape each matchup, delivering a deeper understanding before the fighters even throw their first punch. The watsonx.ai solution helps generate compelling data visualizations and statistical insights that deepen understanding of fighter performance and event dynamics. IBM watsonx.governance® helps ensure explainability, relevance scoring and transparency in each AI-generated response, and IBM watsonx.data® supports scalable, vectorized data management and retrieval. Additionally, to ensure consistent, repeatable and scalable infrastructure management, UFC leverages Terraform in its deployment pipeline, helping automate cloud infrastructure provisioning to deploy the UI and API components of the UFC Insights Engine. This automation helps streamline updates, reduce manual configuration errors and accelerate time-to-value across environments.