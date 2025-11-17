As a data leader, you’re acutely aware of data’s game-changing power and the high expectations that follow. Your organization depends on you to turn data into trusted, actionable insights. But as data explodes in volume and complexity, the obstacles that block your path to success multiply just as fast.

Overwhelming data

The volume of data isn’t just large; it can also be unmanageable. Data is coming from everywhere, all the time. And while more data should mean more insights, it often means more noise. Valuable signals get buried. Important decisions get delayed. Also, the data you have may not always be easy to trust.

Siloed data

You’ve felt the frustration of knowing that the answer is out there—somewhere—but is trapped in a silo, hidden in a system or unavailable because of inconsistent governance. When data is fragmented, even the best tools and talent struggle to deliver results.

Low-quality data

Accessing data is one thing, trusting it is another. Inconsistent formats, missing context and outdated sources don’t just waste time, money and effort; they make it hard for you to have trust in your data. And without trust, innovation stalls.

Data privacy and security

An IBM report states that the average cost of a data breach is USD 4.44 million in 2025. Given these staggering costs, every data-related decision you make carries enormous risk, especially in heavily regulated industries such as finance and healthcare.

Data intelligence helps you tackle these challenges by turning high volumes of fragmented data into clear, actionable insights. Most importantly, it provides answers to some of the crucial data-related questions.

What data does the organization have and why does it exist?

Where did this data come from and where does it reside?

How has data transformed along its journey?

Who has access to this data?

How are datasets related to each other?

Is the data reliable enough to train AI models?

By answering these questions, data intelligence gives organizations deeper insights into their data and how to derive maximum value from it. It empowers self-service analytics and supports key initiatives, including business intelligence and generative AI.