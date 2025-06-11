Data for AI solutions from IBM can help you access, integrate, govern and secure all your enterprise data from one place—wherever it resides
Gen AI success and differentiation depends on unstructured data. The fact is 90% of enterprise-generated data is unstructured,¹ but only a very small amount is being used due to the difficulty of accessing and processing it for downstream use.
Explore the evolution of IBM’s integrated data fabric capabilities to ingest, enrich, govern and deliver AI-ready unstructured and structured data to fuel more accurate AI.
Lockheed Martin launched an AI transformation by using watsonx.data solutions to unify 46 disparate data systems and tools into a single integrated platform.
Watsonx.data helped the US Open with the collection, integration and analysis of over 7 million data points. Go beyond the scorelines.
IBM solutions helped Autodesk reduce the time to detect data quality issues from days to minutes. See how that helped cut their costs.
Ferrari's secret to AI-ready data? Managing volume and variety with watsonx.data. See their formula for success.
2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools and 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms
Data Intelligence Buyers Guide: Software Provider and Product Assessment
Worldwide Data Intelligence Platform Software 2024 Vendor Assessment
Learn how IBM’s data for AI solutions can help your organization ingest, govern and retrieve any and all data—structured and unstructured—so you can scale accurate, performant gen AI.
1. Untapped Value: What Every Executive Needs to Know About Unstructured Data , IDC, August 2023.
2. Based on internal testing comparing the answer correctness of AI model outputs, using watsonx.data Premium Edition retrieval layer to vector-only RAG on three common use cases with IBM proprietary datasets that use the same set of selected open-source commodity inferencing, judging and embedding models and additional variables. Results can vary.
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.