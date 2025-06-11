Become AI-ready with data for AI solutions

Data for AI solutions from IBM can help you access, integrate, govern and secure all your enterprise data from one place—wherever it resides

Discover what’s new See why data matters

Meet the latest evolution of IBM® watsonx.data®

Beyond access: our hybrid, open data lakehouse integrates, enriches and governs your data.

Explore watsonx.data

So much data, so little used

Gen AI success and differentiation depends on unstructured data. The fact is 90% of enterprise-generated data is unstructured,¹ but only a very small amount is being used due to the difficulty of accessing and processing it for downstream use.

Better data, better AI

Explore the evolution of IBM’s integrated data fabric capabilities to ingest, enrich, govern and deliver AI-ready unstructured and structured data to fuel more accurate AI.
40% more accurate AI

Reimagine the concept of a lakehouse with IBM watsonx.data, the hybrid, open-source solution that goes beyond mere access and management, empowering you to integrate, govern and scale both structured and unstructured data for more accurate gen AI.²

 Explore watsonx.data
Integrate for better AI

Transform raw data into AI-ready data at scale. IBM watsonx.data integration provides a unified control plane to build reusable pipelines across batch, real-time, replication, observability and unstructured data—helping reducing tool sprawl, boosting reuse and future-proofing your data strategy.

 Explore watsonx.data integration
110% productivity boost

Discover and deliver meaningful data to your business with IBM watsonx.data intelligence—a unified solution to transform raw data into actionable insights; streamline governance, quality, lineage and sharing; and empower users with trusted, contextualized data.

 Explore watsonx.data intelligence
Accelerate responsible AI

Direct, manage and monitor your AI by using a single toolkit to speed responsible, transparent and explainable AI. The IBM® watsonx.governance® toolkit seamlessly integrates with your existing systems to automate and accelerate responsible AI workflows to help save time, reduce costs and comply with regulations.

 Explore watsonx.governance
A UI illustration showing Guardium AI security showing pie chart and critical alerts.
Deploy AI with confidence

Protect critical enterprise data from current and emerging risks—wherever the data lives and across its lifecycle. With IBM® Guardium® AI Security, find and classify your data, monitor it for data exposures, prioritize risks and vulnerabilities, and remediate and respond to threats.

 Explore Guardium AI Security
40% more accurate AI

Reimagine the concept of a lakehouse with IBM watsonx.data, the hybrid, open-source solution that goes beyond mere access and management, empowering you to integrate, govern and scale both structured and unstructured data for more accurate gen AI.²

 Explore watsonx.data
Integrate for better AI

Transform raw data into AI-ready data at scale. IBM watsonx.data integration provides a unified control plane to build reusable pipelines across batch, real-time, replication, observability and unstructured data—helping reducing tool sprawl, boosting reuse and future-proofing your data strategy.

 Explore watsonx.data integration
110% productivity boost

Discover and deliver meaningful data to your business with IBM watsonx.data intelligence—a unified solution to transform raw data into actionable insights; streamline governance, quality, lineage and sharing; and empower users with trusted, contextualized data.

 Explore watsonx.data intelligence
Accelerate responsible AI

Direct, manage and monitor your AI by using a single toolkit to speed responsible, transparent and explainable AI. The IBM® watsonx.governance® toolkit seamlessly integrates with your existing systems to automate and accelerate responsible AI workflows to help save time, reduce costs and comply with regulations.

 Explore watsonx.governance
A UI illustration showing Guardium AI security showing pie chart and critical alerts.
Deploy AI with confidence

Protect critical enterprise data from current and emerging risks—wherever the data lives and across its lifecycle. With IBM® Guardium® AI Security, find and classify your data, monitor it for data exposures, prioritize risks and vulnerabilities, and remediate and respond to threats.

 Explore Guardium AI Security

Real clients, real results

A new era of AI takes off

Lockheed Martin launched an AI transformation by using watsonx.data solutions to unify 46 disparate data systems and tools into a single integrated platform.
Acing the digital experience

Watsonx.data helped the US Open with the collection, integration and analysis of over 7 million data points. Go beyond the scorelines.
Designing the future with AI

IBM solutions helped Autodesk reduce the time to detect data quality issues from days to minutes. See how that helped cut their costs.

AI in the driver’s seat

Ferrari's secret to AI-ready data? Managing volume and variety with watsonx.data. See their formula for success.

Water management meets AI

In a pilot, Nelen & Schuurmans used watsonx.data to simplify water management tasks for users without AI experience. Learn how.

Analysts corner
Gartner analyst logo blue, PNG format
Gartner, Inc.

2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools and 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms

 Get the report on integration tools Get the report on governance platforms
ISG Research logo 4:3
ISG Research

Data Intelligence Buyers Guide: Software Provider and Product Assessment

 Get the buyers guide from ISG
IDC analyst logo blue, PNG format
IDC MarketScape

Worldwide Data Intelligence Platform Software 2024 Vendor Assessment

 Get the MarketScape report
Take the next step

Learn how IBM’s data for AI solutions can help your organization ingest, govern and retrieve any and all data—structured and unstructured—so you can scale accurate, performant gen AI.

 Download the ebook Start your free trial
Endnotes

1.    Untapped Value: What Every Executive Needs to Know About Unstructured Data , IDC, August 2023.

2.    Based on internal testing comparing the answer correctness of AI model outputs, using watsonx.data Premium Edition retrieval layer to vector-only RAG on three common use cases with IBM proprietary datasets that use the same set of selected open-source commodity inferencing, judging and embedding models and additional variables. Results can vary.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.