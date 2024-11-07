Coming soon: A new F1 Ferrari fan engagement platform

Data-driven insight, in the palm of your hand Every Formula One race is a fast-paced, drama filled adrenaline rush for teams and fans alike. They are also the source of a massive volume and variety of data, with each vehicle producing up to 10,000 data points every second. That data is the fuel that can power a team to victory. And with the help of IBM’s cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions, Ferrari will be transforming that same data into world-class digital experiences for millions of Ferrari F1 fans in 2025. So strap in, because it’s going to be a wild ride! Learn more about experience design with IBM Consulting

Lorenzo Giorgetti Chief Racing Revenue Officer, Ferrari “ We are proud to launch this partnership with IBM, one of the most prestigious companies in the world offering technology and consulting expertise. The collaboration with IBM will see us offering Scuderia Ferrari HP fans unprecedented experiences that will open the doors of the Scuderia to the outside world. ”

A tradition of transformation

IBM watsonx and Granite 3.0 For more than 30 years, IBM has partnered with some of the most iconic sporting organizations – including Wimbledon, the US Open, the Masters Tournament and ESPN Fantasy Football – working side-by-side to modernize their digital infrastructure and bring these marquee events to life for millions of fans around the world. These partnerships are powered by the same data and analytics technology used by IBM clients across industries to build enhanced customer experiences, help their employees reach new levels of productivity and make more informed, data-driven business decisions. Check out IBM watsonx Meet Granite 3.0

Accelerating development

IBM watsonx Code Assistant The IBM Consulting team uses watsonx Code Assistant™ to increase the efficiency and accuracy of its coding. IBM watsonx Code Assistant™ uses a purpose-built IBM Granite model to accelerate software development, helping developers generate code based on natural language prompts. The team uses the tool to analyze and explain snippets of code, annotate code to facilitate better collaboration between developers, and auto-complete snippets of analyzed code. Accelerate software development today

Client stories The same technology and expertise that IBM is using to build the Ferrari F1 app is transforming digital operations for thousands of IBM clients around the world. Blue Pearl is revolutionizing the hiring process with generative AI from watsonx ESPN infuses fantasy football with insight CXReview optimizes call center performance with watsonx